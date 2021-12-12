Thomas: Putin knows Biden is weak | Columns





President Bidens’ virtual meeting on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin could be seen as a final check before Russian troops invade Ukraine. Biden has shown only weakness since taking office. Even its threats of consequences seem weak. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky seemed more daring than the US president when he threatened to derail any invasion of his country by Russian forces. See how different the world is after Donald Trump leaves. Biden ordered a hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan and all the administration could do was brag about how effective it was in moving so many troops so quickly, despite the 13 U.S. servicemen killed in recent days and the translators and Americans left behind. China is building a naval base for the first time in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Africa. Beijing is also increasing military flights over Taiwan and again threatening to invade the democratic island nation. Bidens’ response is to announce that he will not send government officials to the Beijing 2022 Olympics. That shouldn’t scare President Xi Jinping. People also read … Iran appears to be continuing its nuclear weapons program. Why shouldn’t he, given the religious regime’s belief that Allah wants them to have one in the pursuit of the destruction of Israel and ultimately of the great Satan, which would be America. As a Wall Street Journal editorial puts it: The problem with the Biden administration is that it took office believing that the main threat to global stability was Donald Trump. The editorial adds: China is buying Iranian oil in violation of US sanctions, but the US is also doing little about it. (A) A Biden official said this was best handled diplomatically and that the president addressed it directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Mr Biden has weakened Mr Trump’s maximum pressure campaign against Iran’s nuclear program and has only put diplomatic bodies in his place. Rogue regimes only engage in diplomacy if they think they can tap into the pocket of their adversary. The West too often believes that everyone wants to be like us. If this were true, wouldn’t they already be more like us? Evil must be fought, or it grows in nations, as well as in individuals. The crime wave in America is in part the result of judges, prosecutors, district attorneys and calls for police funding. Criminals naturally see this weakness as an opportunity to loot and kill, fearing little or no consequences. If Putin invades Ukraine, if China invades Taiwan, if Iran completes a nuclear bomb, if North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un decides to act against South Korea, everyone could see the perfect opportunity. adopt a behavior they could think twice about. if America had a strong president. Just as criminals tend to avoid places where there is effective security, and bullies prey on people they perceive as unable or unwilling to retaliate, so too, leaders of evil empires feel emboldened. when they conclude that they will not be effectively combated by the strongest. nation in the world, a nation which under President Biden is increasingly viewed by our adversaries as weak. Readers can email Cal Thomas at [email protected] Look for his new book, “America’s Expiration Date: The Fall of Empires and Superpowers and the Future of the United States”. Receive op-eds, letters and editorials delivered straight to your inbox every week!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://trib.com/opinion/columns/thomas-putin-knows-biden-is-weak/article_298193c4-e2f5-5009-a452-1e736d275a8b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos