PM Modis’ Twitter account briefly compromised, according to his office after Bitcoin Giveaway link shared





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was “very briefly compromised,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) reported on Sunday. The account was secured later after the matter was reported to the microblogging site. READ ALSO | Punjab government overturns Supreme Court Dispute Center decision to extend BSF jurisdiction “PM’s Twitter account @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was reported to Twitter and the account was immediately secured. During the brief period that the account has been compromised, any tweet shared should be ignored, ”PMO India wrote. PM’s Twitter handle arenarendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was reported to Twitter and the account was immediately secured. During the brief period that the account has been compromised, any Tweet shared should be ignored. – PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021 When the account was restored, the malicious tweet was also deleted. PM Modi has over 73.4 million subscribers on the microblogging site. After PM Modi’s account was compromised, #Hacked was seen on Twitter in India. Screenshots shared on Twitter by several users show that tweets were posted from Prime Minister Modi’s account claiming that “India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender.” “India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing it to all residents of the country, ”read the now-deleted tweet. The development probably elicited several reactions. Srinivas BV, National President of the Indian Youth Congress, joked: “Hello Modi ji, Sab Changa Si? “. hello modi ji,

Sab Changa Si? SS Credit: @AdityaRajKaul pic.twitter.com/0YLVdzmreq – Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) December 11, 2021 Several Twitter users have expressed concern about the security of the platform in view of the compromised Prime Minister’s account. Responding to the incident, a Twitter spokesperson said: “We have 24/7 lines of communication with the Prime Minister’s office and our teams have taken the necessary steps to secure the compromised account. as soon as we became aware of this activity. Our investigation revealed that there were no signs of other impacted accounts at this time, ”ANI news agency reported. Previously, in September 2020, the Twitter account that shared updates related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website and mobile app was hacked by an unknown group. In the same year, Twitter was rocked by a major Bitcoin scam, the accounts of several prominent people, including billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, were compromised. The official accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Kanye West had also requested donations in cryptocurrency. The malicious tweet on PM Modi’s Twitter account comes as India has taken a tough stand on cryptocurrencies. The government is likely to introduce a cryptocurrency bill and has expressed concern that it could be used to lure investors with misleading claims and to fund terrorist activity. PM Modi to discuss bank deposit insurance program Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the event on “Depositors First: Time-limited Guaranteed Deposit Insurance Payment up to Rs 5 Lakh” Sunday at noon in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi. An official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office informed that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS of Finance and RBI Governor will also be present on the occasion. (With contributions from the agency)

