Contrast: President Jokowi’s commitment to resolving serious human rights violations





ERA.id – KontraS condemned President Joko Widodo’s statement in his remarks on the commemoration of World Human Rights Day at the State Palace on Friday (12/10/2021). KontraS coordinator Fatia Maulidiyanti said without question that the president has shown impunity or impunity towards human rights violators in Indonesia instead of providing a dignified solution, especially in the eyes of the law and families of victims of gross human rights violations in Indonesia. . In his speech on the occasion of Human Rights Day attended by Komnas HAM and the ministers, the president who affirmed to be committed to supporting the gross violations of human rights, according to Fatia, was dangerous and injured the families of the victims in Indonesia. “Shows the government’s lack of real commitment to address the issue of gross human rights violations in Indonesia,” Fatia said in her official statement Friday (12/10/2021). “The resolution of gross human rights violations in accordance with the mandate of Law 26/2000 must be deepened through several processes, such as judicial mechanisms, disclosure of the truth and redress, only one cannot be chosen or bypassed, ”he added. He added that the government must openly open justice through the disclosure of truth and justice, especially for victims, families of victims and survivors. KontraS Deputy Strategy and Mobilization Coordinator Rivanlee Anandar added that prioritizing the judicial mechanism at least illustrates the seriousness of the president’s commitment to resolving gross human rights violations. because he sees that there is a form of responsibility for events that occur and involves state actors. “We are concerned that by encouraging only non-judicial mechanisms, the possibility of telling the truth will be closed because there is a gap to simplify the events that have occurred for both the victim and the victim’s family as a group. who was directly affected, ”Rivan said. Another form of speech by the president, he said, is the pledge to resolve cases of gross human rights violations on Human Rights Day. “Instead of announcing the opening of an investigation into cases of human rights violations by the attorney general’s office on Human Rights Day, the president can directly issue a presidential decree (Keppres) regarding the establishment of an ad hoc human rights tribunal in 12 cases which were investigated by Komnas HAM, “Rivan said. He estimated that the 12 cases included the events of 1998 in Trisakti, Semanggi I and Semanggi II in DKI Jakarta; The riots of May 1998 occurred in all provinces; Wasior 2001-2001 and Wamena 2003 incidents in Papua-West Papua; The enforced disappearances of 1997/1998 occurred in all provinces; 1989 Talangsari incident in Lampung; The events of 1965-1966 occurred in all provinces. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a95836f3&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" data-src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=23&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a95836f3" border="0" alt=""/></a> Tag: jokowi joko widodo Human Rights Day

