Is the Conservative Party ready to do something against Boris Johnson? – Euan McColm
Yes, there are all kinds of commissioners and committees responsible for ensuring that the proper standards are met and maintained, but we know from experience that disciplinary action is rare. More often than not, an investigator – perhaps appointed by the top politician in the spotlight – will conclude that no breach of the rules has taken place.
The decision to suspend Tory MP Owen Paterson for lobbying on behalf of companies he was paid to advise is a rare recent example of an MP being sanctioned for breaking the rules. It should have been a straightforward process. Instead, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has launched an attempt to change the rules on disciplinary proceedings in order to – at the very least – delay Paterson’s fate.
It wasn’t the first time we got a glimpse of Johnson’s character. We already knew he was a liar, fired as a Times reporter for fabricating a quote and later fired from the Conservative bench for lying to then-leader Michael Howard. And we had heard the recording of him and an old pal discussing the beating of a reporter. We had even heard him fail to give a clear answer on how many children he had.
The Paterson scandal hurt Johnson in a way past indiscretions never did.
Maybe all that old carelessness just added to the different character has been said that voters are crying out for. Paterson’s thing on the other hand, well, who waddled and hounded like a good old corruption duck.
Since the attempt to spare Paterson blew up in Johnson’s face, things have gotten considerably worse for the Prime Minister.
As the nation was stranded last December, members of the Prime Minister’s staff gathered for a party in Downing Street. This revelation was followed by a series of leaks detailing other organized parties within the government.
Johnson’s response to these revelations was to dodge, then deny, then admit, then demand action.
A significant number of voters may have been willing to ignore the complicated past of prime ministers, but this was something entirely different.
While the rest of us made the required sacrifices, the more seasoned members of the PMs frolicked the Downing Street dining hall, chanting – and not understanding – Stop The Cavalry with their posh comrades.
Any investigation into these matters is irrelevant. We don’t need a public service report to tell us what we were seeing now.
And what we see is a Prime Minister unable to speak the truth, who despises the electorate.
Johnson’s inability to perform his duties is clear. The question now is whether the Conservative Party is prepared to do something about this.
If enough members of the Conservative Parliamentary Party decide that Johnson is an election responsibility, then they will act without feeling. If they do not act, they will play their part in further eroding the standards of public life.
In recent years, a series of alpha male populist politicians have achieved considerable success while pushing the boundaries of what is acceptable. Nigel Farage perfected the art of the dog whistle, rallying behind him an army of Little Englanders who applauded his demonization of desperate asylum seekers. In the United States, Donald Trump ditched the dog whistle and went as low as the most angry nationalist wanted.
Here in Scotland, our own little demagogue, Alex Salmond, nearly broke the UK with a campaign to divide that was littered with bold – and utterly unverifiable – claims.
All of these men with their tribalist instincts changed the political landscape for the worse. Johnson is, right now, causing more – perhaps irreparable – damage to our policy.
While Conservative MPs do not act, the Prime Minister will continue to lie and escape responsibility for his own unsavory actions.
Johnson won’t change. It will switch from disaster to disaster. He will create diplomatic crises and he will lie whenever he deems it necessary. Every day he will set a new lower standard of behavior demanded of a prime minister. If the post of Prime Minister Johnson is allowed to flourish, I’m afraid to think about what might happen next. Once standards are dismantled, they will not be easily rebuilt.
In the United States, the Republican Party is sort of in crisis. Donald Trump continues to wield considerable influence and a civil war rages within the party between his supporters and other supporters of a return to a policy of basic decency.
I wonder if Johnson could fuel something similar within the Conservative Party. He could have the support of the guys on the oi, the oi Brexit and an assortment of cranks to the right of his party, but there are moderate Tories lamenting the PM’s behavior.
I doubt the Conservative politician who told me I worry about the damage he is doing to all political affairs is alone.
Watching Johnson tumble into this ongoing scandal, the question of why, exactly, he wanted to become Prime Minister comes up. There is no clear government mission. There is no sense that anything – any little thing – really matters to Johnson.
So, we have a Prime Minister whose ambitions for the role ended the moment he won it and who will now lie and evade and do and say whatever it takes to protect his position.
If Tory MPs put the party ahead of the country and continue to engage in Johnson’s catastrophic plan, then they risk – as new polls giving Labor a good lead – suggest – paying a heavy price in the next election.
But morality in public life is more important than the careers of a few Conservative MPs. If Boris Johnson remains in power, spared what should be end-of-career scandals, then our democracy is in a dark place, indeed.
