PM Modis’ Twitter account briefly compromised, tweets Bitcoin is now legal tender

A + New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ personal Twitter account was briefly compromised, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted early Sunday morning. The tweets, which have now been deleted, indicated that India had officially adopted Bitcon as legal tender and that the government had officially purchased 500 BTC, which it was distributing to all residents of the country. The tweets were deleted within three minutes after gaining over 200 likes. The PMs account was restored shortly after. The PMO posted a tweet explaining the incident at 3:18 a.m. Sunday. He said the Prime Minister’s Twitter account was compromised very briefly before the issue was brought up with Twitter and the account was secured. Any tweet during this time should be ignored, he said. PM’s Twitter handle arenarendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was reported to Twitter and the account was immediately secured. During the brief period that the account has been compromised, any Tweet shared should be ignored. – PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021 Several Twitter users shared screenshots of the messages tweeted from the Prime Minister’s account during this time. hello modi ji, Sab Changa Si (everything is fine)? tweeted Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV hello modi ji,

Sab Changa Si? SS Credit: @AdityaRajKaul pic.twitter.com/0YLVdzmreq – Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) December 11, 2021 The compromised tweets about the government making Bitcoin legal come as the Modi government plans to introduce a bill to regulate cryptocurrency in India. The Cryptocurrency and Official Digital Currency Regulation Bill, 2021, is expected to be tabled during the current winter session of Parliament. This isn’t the first time the PM’s Twitter account has been compromised This is not the first time that PM Modis’ personal Twitter account has been compromised. Last September, the account, which is linked to the Prime Minister’s personal website and mobile app, was compromised by an unidentified group of hackers. The account was then restored. (Edited by Rohan Manoj) Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it India needs free, fair, uninhibited and interrogative journalism even more as it faces multiple crises. But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time. ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. To maintain journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you need to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here. Support our journalism

