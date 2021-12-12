Connect with us

PM Modis’ Twitter account briefly compromised, tweets Bitcoin is now legal tender

Twitter Inc. logo | Bloomberg
Representative image | Twitter Inc. logo | Bloomberg

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ personal Twitter account was briefly compromised, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted early Sunday morning.

The tweets, which have now been deleted, indicated that India had officially adopted Bitcon as legal tender and that the government had officially purchased 500 BTC, which it was distributing to all residents of the country.

Screenshot of a tweet posted by the PM's account when it was compromised.
Screenshot of a tweet posted by the PM’s account when it was compromised.

The tweets were deleted within three minutes after gaining over 200 likes. The PMs account was restored shortly after.

The PMO posted a tweet explaining the incident at 3:18 a.m. Sunday. He said the Prime Minister’s Twitter account was compromised very briefly before the issue was brought up with Twitter and the account was secured. Any tweet during this time should be ignored, he said.

Several Twitter users shared screenshots of the messages tweeted from the Prime Minister’s account during this time.

hello modi ji, Sab Changa Si (everything is fine)? tweeted Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV

The compromised tweets about the government making Bitcoin legal come as the Modi government plans to introduce a bill to regulate cryptocurrency in India. The Cryptocurrency and Official Digital Currency Regulation Bill, 2021, is expected to be tabled during the current winter session of Parliament.

This isn’t the first time the PM’s Twitter account has been compromised

This is not the first time that PM Modis’ personal Twitter account has been compromised. Last September, the account, which is linked to the Prime Minister’s personal website and mobile app, was compromised by an unidentified group of hackers. The account was then restored.

(Edited by Rohan Manoj)

