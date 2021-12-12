Boris Johnson quiz photo appears to show he broke Covid laws, says Keir Starmer





B oris Johnson appears to have broken Covid laws, Labor leader Keir Starmer said after a photo emerged of the Prime Minister holding a quiz for Downing Street staff last Christmas. The image, reported by the Sunday Mirror, shows a screen with the Prime Minister sitting in front of a laptop in Library No 10. One of his colleagues is draped in garlands. Sir Keir, who is also a former Director of Public Prosecutions, has been questioned by the BBC Andrew Marr if he believes the Prime Minister is in breach of Covid’s legal restrictions. He said: Looks like he was. He must have known that other groups were in other rooms in his own building, he said, describing the quiz as a social event. READ MORE He has undermined his authority, he is now so weak, his party is so divided – he cannot provide the leadership this country needs, he said. He is the worst possible leader at the worst possible time. Downing Street said the leader of the Conservative Party briefly took part in the quiz. The Sunday Mirror reported that the event occurred on December 15. The festive event reportedly took place just three days before an alleged rule-breaking Christmas party at No 10, which is currently under investigation by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case. Deputy party leader Angela Rayner said: While the rules said people shouldn’t have Christmas parties at work and Brits across the country were doing the right thing, Boris Johnson was pretty happy to preside over a culture of contempt for the rules at the heart of government. Despite the repeated denials of parties in issue 10, it now turns out that there were many parties, rallies and the Prime Minister even took part in a festive quiz. Boris Johnson truly believes this is one rule for him, another for everyone. He is a man unfit to rule this country. However, Cabinet Minister Nadhim Zahawi retaliated by claiming Labor took a bad stance on Boris Johnson’s appearance on the quiz. The Education Secretary told the BBC The Andrew Marr Show: I think (Sir) Keir Starmer has to make up his mind. One minute he says he doesn’t want to be political, the next, I think he’s political and he’s wrong about it. He added: I think in many ways the hype of the past two weeks around the holidays will rightly be scrutinized by the Secretary to the Cabinet. My inbox is full of people thinking he was sort of at parties with guests and all kinds of stuff happened. In fact, they can now make up their minds when they see this photo of the Prime Minister on a virtual screen, during a Zoom call thanking his team, who are in the building as they have to respond to a national emergency. Official guidelines at the time stated: While there are exemptions for work purposes, you should not have a lunch or Christmas party at work, as it is a primarily social activity and does not is not otherwise permitted by the rules of your level. At the time of the quiz, London was at level 2, which said there should be no mix of households inside, except for support bubbles, and a maximum of six people outside. The Sunday Mirror cited a source who claimed that many staff members were crammed in front of computers, asking questions and drinking alcohol during the quiz. He reported that Mr Johnson surprised staff by appearing onscreen as a quiz master for a round lasting between 10 and 15 minutes. A spokeswoman for No 10 said: This was a virtual quiz. Downing Street staff often had to be in the office to work on the pandemic response, so those who were in the office for work could attend it virtually from their desks. The Prime Minister briefly took a virtual quiz to thank staff for their hard work throughout the year. The quiz reports come as Mr Case, who is also the head of the civil service, investigates three government rallies suspected of breaking the rules last winter.

