Boris Johnson’s furious MPs fear his next misstep will be fatal

A relentless string of self-inflicted crises has seen prime ministers’ polls plummet in recent weeks and his party is starting to wonder if the next one could be fatal.

Another unnecessary move could prompt backbench MPs to submit secret letters that could trigger a vote of no confidence. Or it could be colleagues at Johnsons Cabinet who have a quiet word to say her time is up, just as they did during the last throes of Margaret Thatcher’s presidency in 1990.

It is these top ministers who pose the most immediate threat, according to John Curtice, professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde.

Do the majority of the cabinet come to the conclusion that they are no longer ready to fight for him? “Curtice said. At this point he is toast.”

A chaotic string of events culminated for the Prime Minister on Wednesday when no one from the government came out to defend him against an alleged party at his Downing Street residence that violated Covid restrictions during the height of the pandemic .

The moment highlighted Johnson’s criticisms: his determined denials as the evidence against him accumulates, his willingness to send others to carry the box, and his apparent ability to turn a blind eye to rule violations then. that thousands of people across the country are leaving their loved ones to die alone rather than risk spreading the virus.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid even withdrew from a planned series of interviews after a video was released showing No 10 assistants joking about the matter.

The history of the Conservative Party is littered with ruthlessness on these occasions, “former Cabinet Minister Andrew Mitchell told the BBC on Thursday, calling the mood within the party sulphurous.

As many of his own MPs begin to publicly question Johnson’s ability to govern, the PM faces a major rebellion this week against tougher Covid rules and a tough by-election in what should be a seat safe preservative.

Growing problems are already undermining Johnson’s authority with his party: On Wednesday, Tory MPs lined up in the House of Commons to publicly attack the government’s decision to ask people to work from home and bring vaccine passports into the big places.

They don’t seem to fear any consequences for it, ”said Alice Lilly, senior researcher at the Institute for Government think tank.

Johnson has always had a difficult relationship with the Conservative Party.

He has never been dazzled in his previous ministerial roles, nor does he have the loyalty of a particular faction of MPs. He was considered a jester in many areas until suddenly, after Theresa May’s disappearance in 2019, his charm and personality and his triumph as the unofficial face of Brexit made him irresistible.

This honeymoon period is well and truly over now.

Two polls on Wednesday showed more than half of those polled believe Johnson should step down, while a third on Friday gave Labor Party Keir Starmers a four-point lead, the Conservatives’ worst score in 11 months.

Despite all the speculation, there is still no sign of an immediate Johnson challenger around whom his opponents could rally. And although Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are quietly preparing for a possible leadership campaign, the PM is also receiving support from his cabinet.

I feel very comfortable with the integrity of the Prime Minister, “Business Minister Paul Scully told the BBC on Friday. Clearly, however, I do not feel comfortable with this. has been a difficult week for the government. “

The Christmas break will close the parliamentary theater and provide an opportunity to reset. If he hasn’t restored control by the end of January, then his opponents, whether in the backbench or in the cabinet, might feel ready to act against him, according to a conservative figure.

Conservative MPs speaking on condition of anonymity say they were left behind by a government that led them to controversial votes, only to back down the next day. Johnson also failed to end damaging stories by being open and truthful from the start, they said. And they’re dismayed that no one at No 10 was able to prevent mistakes like trying to protect former minister Owen Paterson who was convicted of paid lobbying.

It was the handling of the Paterson case that began to unravel Johnsons and his multiple issues will again be the center of attention when North Shropshire voters elect his successor on Thursday. The Liberal Democrats handed out leaflets that contrast Johnsons ‘aides’ festivities with the reality most people faced last year.

The Christmas party scandal has energized the Lib Dem campaign over the past week, a party official said.

A defeat by the Tories in this largely pro-Brexit rural district would deal a blow to Johnson’s credibility. Paterson held the seat with a majority of nearly 23,000 in 2019, or over 60% of the vote.

But it’s the string of revelations about Downing Street parties and Johnson’s role in them that may pose the greatest danger.

The prime minister faces accusations that several parties were held in government in the winter of 2020, just as the country faced severe restrictions on socializing with people even unable to visit local people. dying relatives in hospital.

Three of the alleged Whitehall rallies that Johnson allegedly attended are currently under investigation by senior UK official Simon Case. Several Tory MPs have said they fear the government’s credibility will be fatally undermined and people will simply refuse to follow the new Covid rules.

A Tory MP, William Wragg, bluntly told Johnson in the House of Commons that it was a diversionary tactic “designed to distract from his own problems.

The new rules will pass, thanks to the support of opposition parties, but a major rebellion would still inflict serious damage on Johnson.

Another backbench MP said they expected a number of MPs to decide Tuesday was the perfect day to knock on doors in North Shropshire to avoid the vote, especially the ministerial assistants who would lose their jobs if they did not support the government.

People don’t trust a word that comes out of Boris Johnson’s mouth right now, ”said Chris Curtis, senior research director at polling firm Opinium.

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing.

