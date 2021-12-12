Michael Portillo dismantles Boris Johnson leadership in brutal “No Kind of Leader” rant | Politics | News





The former Tory MP claimed Boris Johnson made a major mistake when he tipped the party into “chaos”. The Prime Minister has come under close scrutiny over the past month over a series of controversial moves that have raised concerns among Tory records over his ability to retain No.10. Michael Portillo a warned that “playing us fools” could have a significant impact on its popularity in the long run.

Speaking to GB News, Mr Portillo said: “He has to be a different person than he is and that stuff is impossible. “The Boris who wins the elections is also the Boris who is not good at dealing with everyday life. “He has made an industry of being buffoonish, chaotic and disorganized. “But you know, a lot of people liked it about him because they can relate to it, but they can’t fully relate to the chaos. And they certainly can’t relate to being. fooled. “ JUST IN: Unvaccinated, DON’T live the life the rest of us do, explodes CAROLE MALONE

He added, “I think that’s the thing you hear that phrase all the time. “He plays us for fools. You think we are fools. People don’t like to be taken for fools. The Prime Minister has come under increasing pressure since the Conservatives lost their lead over Labor. The drop came after it was revealed her communications chief attended a festive rally in Downing Street during a lockdown last year. READ MORE: “Benidorm will be a ghost town! British expats could ‘abandon Spain’ – new restrictions

Mr Johnson has faced a deluge of criticism since a video emerged showing his staff laughing and joking about a Downing Street party during a 2020 Christmas lockdown when such festivities were banned. Downing Street had denied that a party had taken place. Johnson said he was furious that the video gave the impression that there was one rule for those at the heart of British power and another for the people. A YouGov poll for The Times newspaper conducted this week showed the Tories had fallen 3 percentage points from December 2 to 33% of the vote while Labor rose 4 percentage points to 37%. Three-quarters of people believe there was a Christmas party in which the Covid rules were broken and 68% of those polled believe the Prime Minister was not telling the truth when he denied it , the Times said. DO NOT MISS :

Another YouGov poll found that Johnson’s popularity had fallen to its lowest level since taking office. A Survation poll conducted Wednesday and Thursday of 1,178 people put Labor at 40 percent of the vote, up 1 percentage point, and Johnson’s Tories down 2 to 34 percent. Across Britain last December it was banned from meeting family or close friends for a traditional Christmas celebration or even saying goodbye to loved ones. The Prime Minister imposed new COVID restrictions on England this week, sparking more sparks among Tory MPs. Dozens of Tory lawmakers plan to oppose the new rules in a vote in parliament next week.

