Caught red-handed? UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson took Christmas quiz at No 10 in 2020, World News





UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to be going through a rough patch these days as the leader has been the recipient for some time. After revelations were made by a whistleblower to suggest the plight of the British Foreign Office during the evacuation from Afghanistan, it is now an alleged Christmas party held last year, which occupied the Prime Minister. In the latest development, it was revealed that the UK leader took part in a Christmas quiz, while sitting between two colleagues at No 10. The quiz took place last year when indoor domestic mixing was banned by the London government. A photo of PM Johnson at the event was posted by The Sunday Mirror. It appears to have taken place on December 15th. Also read: Declining confidence in Boris Johnson may lead to spike in UK Covid cases The Prime Minister “briefly took part in a virtual quiz” to thank employees for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic, Downing Street said. Doc: You can’t be with your mother because of Covid. Me: Please – I need to spend the last few days with her My mom: Darlin, it’s okay, we have to do this to keep everyone safe UK Gov: Lets party / Have wine and cheese.@BorisJohnson – Her name was Marie. She passed away last year. To resign. pic.twitter.com/Mlv5kJcid3 Reverend Karen Sethuraman (@KarenSethuraman) December 8, 2021 Reacting to the revelation, Angela Rayner of the Labor Party said the Prime Minister was “unfit to run this country”. The government has already opened an investigation into three allegations of Christmas rallies last year. It has two in Downing Street. Also read: Man shot dead by police after confrontation near Royal Palace in UK At that time, the official guidelines read: “Although there are exemptions for work purposes, you should not have a lunch or Christmas party at work, as it is a primarily social activity. and is not otherwise permitted by the rules of your level. ” A spokesperson for No 10, while responding to the photo, said: “This was a virtual quiz. Downing Street staff often had to be in the office to work on the pandemic response, from so that those who were in the office for work could attend it virtually from their desks. ” (With contributions from agencies)

