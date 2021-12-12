Plan B anger grows as Boris Johnson faces rebellion from over 60 Tory MPs

After a disastrous week for number 10, Boris Johnson faces more misery as more than 60 Tory MPs are said to be against the latest Covid measures introduced under Plan B.

In what could turn out to be his government’s biggest rebellion, dozens of backbenchers pledge to reject plans to make vaccine passports mandatory for large sites.

The Prime Minister announced on Wednesday that he would trigger his winter protocols in a bid to save the UK time in the fight against the Omicron variant of the virus.

The introduction of Covid passes means that those who have not been fully vaccinated will not be able to enter indoor sites with more than 500 people, outdoor non-seated sites with more than 4,000 people, and any site over 10,000 people from Wednesday.

Government insists Plan B restrictions, which saw face masks become mandatory in most indoor public places in England yesterday and will see working from home come into effect from Monday, are commensurate with the threat that Omicron stands for.

But former Cabinet ministers David Davis, Esther McVey, Dr Liam Fox and Greg Clark are among those who have expressed concerns about the intensification of restrictions.

Mr Clark, a former business secretary, said the government took the plunge by choosing to act before more was known about the impact Omicron might have on hospital admissions.

Former Commerce Secretary Dr Fox, speaking during a debate in the House of Commons, said it was difficult to justify the additional measures.

Senior Tories, including select committee chairs Tobias Ellwood and William Wragg, have spoken out against the measures while 2019 MPs such as Dehenna Davison and Lee Anderson, who represent so-called former Labor Red Wall constituencies, have already announced that they will rebel on the Tuesdays vote in the House of Commons.

Former defense minister Mr Ellwood, who chairs the defense committee, said Sky News Saturday: I strongly urge the government to drop the vote on vaccination passports next week.

This is not the appropriate tactic to impose on a very tired nation at this time.

Former Brexit Minister Steve Baker, who also announced he would vote against all Plan B measures in the Commons, accused the PM of overreacting to the Omicron spread and claimed that ‘he was squandering the confidence of the voters.

In an opinion piece for The telegraph On Saturday evening, Mr Baker wrote that the Prime Minister was embarking on the dangerous path of introducing domestic covid certification.

He announced that he would revive the Conservative Conservative lobby group, Way Forward, encouraging other members of the Conservative Party to join.

According to The sunBaker told Covid Recovery Group (CRG) WhatsApp chat deputies that ministerial resignations were likely during the restrictions line. He has so far declined to comment on the report.

Despite the difficulties facing the Prime Minister who has a majority of around 80 in the Commons on his own benches, the Plan B vote is almost certain to pass with Labor support.

Asked about the prospect of a Tory rebellion, Communities Secretary Michael Gove said he was confident MPs would consider the proposals in a serious, sober and thoughtful manner in light of how quickly Omicron has spread to across the UK.

Speaking to broadcasters on Friday, he added: I am also confident people will conclude that, on the whole, it is right to act.

Mr Johnson said at a Downing Street press conference this week that he would like to lift Plan B measures no later than early January.

The UK reported 633 new cases of Omicron in the past 24 hours on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections of the new variant to 1,898.

Another 54,073 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the UK today, while 132 more people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Separate figures released by the Office for National Statistics show that there are now 171,000 registered deaths in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

It comes after experts at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) warned that Omicron could cause between 25,000 and 75,000 deaths in England over the next five months, unless tighter restrictions are imposed to stop its spread.

Scientists have warned that the new Covid strain is doubling every two to three days in the UK and will likely become the dominant variant in the coming weeks.