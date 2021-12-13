The fall of the Turkish lira adds to the misery of northern Syria; 97% of the population lives in extreme poverty, according to the UN





Inflation is skyrocketing just as fast as in neighboring Turkey, with basic food items such as bread selling at record prices and lowest purchasing power on record

Al-Bab, Syria: Mohammed al-Debek, a schoolteacher from northern Syria, is on strike: the devaluation of the currency in neighboring Turkey has reduced the value of his salary by two-thirds. His city of Al-Bab is in a war-torn region of northern Syria that has in recent years evolved into a de facto Turkish protectorate. Since the Turkish Lira is now the main currency in the region, its recent nose drop has caused locals to suffer even more. “My salary in 2017 was worth $ 160, but today it’s worth $ 50, a fraction of its value,” said the 33-year-old. AFP outside the faded yellow walls of his school. “It’s barely enough to pay the rent.” Ankara not only has military control of the border region, but most of the products available in the markets and even the mobile phone operator are also Turkish. Areas of northern Syria ruled by Turkish-backed rebel groups switched to the pound as the main currency last year, replacing the massively devalued Syrian pound. The lira has lost 45 percent of its value against the dollar this year alone, and Debek’s purchasing power has plummeted, as has everyone else in the region. “After the pound collapsed, I was forced to look for a second job after school,” he said. His new afternoon job at a bookstore earns him $ 40 more, but he still lacks the $ 200 he says he needs to make ends meet. Turkey directly administers several districts in northern Syria and, to seal its presence in the region, has invested heavily in education, health and other sectors. ‘Hungry sleep’ The economic fate of the region is inextricably linked to that of Turkey and the sharp fall of the pound in recent weeks which has further worsened misery in an enclave whose inhabitants are already scarred by war. A recent UN humanitarian situation report cited estimates that “97 percent of the population, even those who are employed, live in extreme poverty.” Inflation is skyrocketing just as fast as it is in neighboring Turkey, with basic food items like bread selling at record prices and lowest purchasing power on record. And when the price of a bag of flatbread stops rising, locals say, the amount of bread inside decreases. Ahmed Abu Obeida, an official with the region’s chamber of commerce which also owns a business importing food from Turkey, admitted that consumption had fallen. “The demand for basic materials has decreased and citizens in general cannot afford basic things such as their daily needs for food, medicine and heating,” he told AFP. Hanaa al-Yasbu, a 36-year-old woman who was widowed in an airstrike five years ago and has since lived in a camp for people displaced by the war, is one of them. She typically earns around 20 Turkish Lira a day from harvesting wheat and potatoes, enough to keep her five children warm and fed. With her daily income now only worth a dollar and a half, Hanaa has to venture into the countryside to find firewood. “I dream that I have around 50 lire a day to buy food for my children to feed them, so that they don’t sleep hungry,” she said. Read all Recent news, New Trends, Cricket news, Bollywood News,

