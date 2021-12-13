Clinton Predicts Trump’s Presidential Race in 2024; Winning could “end” our democracy





Hillary Clinton predicts that former President Trump will run for the White House again in 2024. “He seems to be preparing to do so,” she told Sunday Today host Willie Geist. Trump defeated Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, winning Electoral College 304-227. Loading Something is loading.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in an NBC interview published in full on Sunday, predicted former President Donald Trump would run for president in 2024 and said his potential victory “could be the end” of the American democracy.

Clinton, who lost the Democratic presidential nomination in 2008 to Senator Barack Obama of Illinois before becoming the party’s candidate in 2016, was defeated by Trump in what was considered one of the biggest political upheavals of modern political history.

“If I were a gambler right now, I would say Trump is going to show up again,” she told Sunday Today host Willie Geist. “He seems to be preparing to do it, and if he isn’t held accountable, he can do it again.”

“I think this could be the end of our democracy,” she said. “Don’t be too picky about this, but I want people to understand that this could be a turning point. If he or someone like him were to be elected president again, especially if he had a Congress doing what he wants, you will not recognize our country. “

Trump has flirted with a 2024 presidential bid since leaving the White House in January, but has yet to make an official announcement of his plans.

When Geist asked Clinton if she ever had “moments of responsibility or even guilt” about Trump’s tenure in the White House, she admitted to having such feelings.

“Of course,” she said. “I tried to warn people. I tried to argue that it was really dangerous the people he was allied with, what they were saying, what he might do. I think that but for Jim Comey and the blow he made ten days before the election, I would have won.

Comey, who was the director of the FBI at the time, sent a letter to Congress on October 28, 2020, announcing that the law enforcement agency was reopening its investigation into its private mail server.

Clinton and many leading Democrats have long argued that development influenced enough independent voters on Trump’s side to help him win the election.

In her interview today, Clinton commented on what she sees as Trump’s perilous policies.

“I feel bad for not stopping him and the people around him, but I feel like now everyone can see for themselves what kind of a leader he is,” he said. she declared.

However, Clinton also reflected on Trump’s base of supporters, noting that he was trying to install loyalists in key electoral positions across the country.

“Obviously, there were people who liked what they saw, despite what I see as the real dangers to our country,” she said. “They came and voted for him. And he’s trying to put it in place to make it happen again for him, even if he loses, like he did twice the popular vote.”

In the 2016 presidential election, Trump defeated Clinton in Electoral College (304 to 227, with 7 voters defecting), but Clinton edged him out in the popular vote (48% to 46%), scoring nearly 2.9 million votes more than the Republican. .

Clinton has been a fixture in national politics for generations, from her days as First Lady alongside her husband, then President Bill Clinton, and her tenure as U.S. Senator representing New York, to her time as as the country’s top diplomat and as one of the most influential figures in the Democratic Party.

She said Trump’s potential to return to the Oval Office gave the country a clear choice.

“Are we going to give in to all this lies and disinformation and this organized effort to undermine our rule of law and our institutions, or are we going to oppose it?” ” she asked.

Last week, for the first time, Clinton shared the speech she would have given at the Javits Center in Manhattan if she had won the presidency in a video for her new MasterClass lesson titled “The Power of Resilience.”

