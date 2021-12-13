Calls Kadrun Cibir Jokowi who has built hundreds of infrastructure, Chusnul Chotimah sarcastically returns to Anies’ construction of a stadium





Terkini.id, Jakarta – Social media activist, Chusnul Chotimah taunted Kadrun that he often saw President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi who built hundreds of infrastructure. He responded by quoting DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan who built a stadium, namely the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS). Chusnul Chotimah, the cadrun despised Jokowi when building the infrastructure, but was proud and moved when Anies built the stadium. To read also: Wow! Prabowo Subianto is set for a landslide victory in the 2024 presidential election, if …

In fact, according to him, Anies was able to build the stadium thanks to the hard work of previous governors and a loan from President Jokowi. “Pak Jokowi has built hundreds of infrastructure, said Kadrun people do not eat infrastructure,” Chusnul Chotimah said on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Also read: Infiltration well called heritage of Jokowi, Chusnul Chotimah: the tour of another region …

“It was Anies’ turn to build a stadium, thanks to the hard work of previous governors and a loan from Jokowi. He’s a hunchback,” he continued. Look for Terkini.id in the comments column, many internet users agreed with Chusnul Chotimah’s statement. Someone shared news about the history of the construction of the Jakarta International Stadium which took a long time. Also read: Infiltration well called heritage of Jokowi, Chusnul Chotimah: the tour of another region …

Reporting from Kompas, it took 11 years to build the Jakarta International Stadium to reach its present form. This means that five governors are involved in making political decisions on the mega-structure which is expected to be completed in 2022. The five governors are Fauzi Bowo (2007-2012), Joko Widodo (2012-2014), Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (2014-2015), Djarot Saiful Hidayat (2017-2017), to Anies Baswedan (2017-2022). Managing Director of PDW Architects which is also a member of Green Building Council Indonesia (GBCI), Prasetyoadi said that building JIS has to go through a long process and a long history. He said the 11-year period is a calculation period for the design and construction process. To be completed and inaugurated, it is still in the calculation, even if it is targeted for 2022.

