PM Modi’s Twitter Account Hacked: Over 30,000 Cyber ​​Attacks Targeted Government Organizations This Year | India News







The prime minister’s office later said the account was immediately secured after the matter was reported to Twitter. “PM’s Twitter handle @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was forwarded to Twitter and the account was immediately secured. During the brief period the account was compromised, any tweet shared should be ignored,” he said. he declared. PM’s Twitter handle @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The case was reported to Twitter and AC https://t.co/IwtlsMhkKs – PMO India (@PMOIndia) 1639259320000 NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was hacked for a brief period on Sunday with a tweet stating that India has “officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender”.The prime minister’s office later said the account was immediately secured after the matter was reported to Twitter. “PM’s Twitter handle @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was forwarded to Twitter and the account was immediately secured. During the brief period the account was compromised, any tweet shared should be ignored,” he said. he declared. This is not the first time that hackers have targeted the social media accounts of prominent politicians or government officials.

In September 2020, the handle of his personal website was hacked and even then tweets promoting bitcoin, believed to be related to a scam, were posted by @narendramodi_in.

In July of last year, cyber attackers hacked into the Twitter accounts of famous Western figures such as former US President Barack Obama, current US President Joe Biden (then Democratic presidential candidate), founder of ‘Amazon Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and CEO of Tesla. Elon Musk.

The incident also comes at a time when India has taken a tough stance on cryptocurrency, with the government expected to introduce legislation to address the issue.

‘More than 30,000 cybersecurity incidents against the government in 2021 ‘

According to central government data, there have been over 30,000 cybersecurity incidents linked to government organizations up to October of this year alone.

The number of cybersecurity incidents related to government organizations had exceeded 50,000 in 2020.

On Friday, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology shared details of cybersecurity threats in Lok Sabha in a written response to a question.

“The government is well aware of cybersecurity threats as the internet grows and more Indians are connecting and using the internet. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is mandated to track and monitor cybersecurity incidents in India, “said the Union Minister. Rajeev Chandrasekhar had told Lok Sabha so.

CERT-In reported that a total of 1,158,208 and 1,213,784 cybersecurity incidents were observed during the year 2020 and 2021 (through October) respectively, he said in the written response.

“Of this total, a total of 54,314 and 32,736 cybersecurity incidents were linked to government organizations during the year 2020 and 2021 (until October) respectively,” said the minister.

The Minister also informed Parliament that a number of measures had been taken, including the formulation of a cyber-crisis management plan to combat cyber attacks and cyberterrorism, to be implemented by all ministries and departments.

