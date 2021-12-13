Joe Biden to answer questions about Hunter Biden’s China relations

This was the question no one was asking.

Mr. Biden, have you ever met Tony Bobulinski?

It was during the 2020 presidential campaign, a time when reporters were not allowed to get close enough to candidate Joe Biden, frequently campaigning from his basement, to ask the question.

Many journalists, linked to the anti-Donald Trump leftist crusade, did not want to ask the question anyway. They were afraid of the answer.

Indeed, if Biden had answered honestly, which is doubtful, it would have meant that Joe Biden was not only linked to his son Hunters’ shady Chinese lucrative operations, among other questionable deals, but also getting a part of the action.

In defending Hunter, the degenerate, drug-mad family cash cow, and his schematic use of his father’s name to raise money from China, Russia and Ukraine, Biden during the campaign said: I never spoke to my son about his overseas relationships.

He also said: My son did not earn money in China.

Miranda Devine, a leading reporter for the New York Post, in her recently published sensational book, Laptop from Hell, not only detonates Bidens’ comments, but the sleazy Hunter Biden as well.

It would also have been fair if Devine had titled the book, The Son of Hell.

Much of the troubling Devines story is based on an abandoned Hunter Bidens laptop, which contained damning but confirmed stories the Post aired but mainstream media ignored during the 2020 presidential campaign.

This includes Hunter Bidens’ trip to Beijing aboard Air Force Two in 2013 with his father, Vice President Joe Biden, who was on an official mission to meet with newly elected President Xi Jinping.

While Joe Biden met with Chinese Communist Party officials, Hunter Biden was busy making trade deals. At one point, Hunter Biden introduced his father to Johnathan Li, the partner Hunter Biden was dealing with.

Devine writes: The trip was a triumph for Hunter, who walked away with his first big deal in China, which was to become a shareholder and member of BHR’s investment partnership, Bohai Harvest Rosemont.

This is just one example of Hunter Bidens’ profitable family role. And of course Joe Biden didn’t know.

Fast forward to 2020 when Hunter Biden and Joe Bidens’ brother Jim Biden set up a meeting for the then-former vice president to meet with Tony Bobulinski.

Bobulinski, a third-generation Navy veteran and Democratic donor, was also a successful international investment specialist as the Bidens wanted to help them structure a joint venture with CEFC, a Chinese energy conglomerate.

The conglomerate was the capitalist arm of President Xis Belt and Road’s initiative that extends China’s influence and debt traps around the world. But it also makes some people, like the Bidens, very rich.

Hunter and Jim Biden greeted Bobulinski at the bar at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on May 2, 2017 to review him before Bobulinski met with Joe Biden, who was in town for a speech, according to Devine.

When Joe Biden arrived, Hunter introduced him to his father. Hunter and Jim Biden told Joe Biden how Bobulinksi worked hard on the Chinese deal and Joe said, according to Bobulinski and Devine, my son and brother trust you completely so I trust you too.

It was a crucial meeting, writes Devine, because for the first time a stranger would see how involved Joe was in Hunter and Jim’s international affairs. Joe was the final decision maker. Nothing important has been done without his consent.

Two weeks after the meeting, Bobulinski established SinoHawk Holdings LLC, a global investment firm with $ 10 million Chinese money to buy projects in the United States and around the world, according to Devine.

Twenty percent of the company’s shares were for Hunter Biden, 10% for Jim Biden, and an additional 10% owned by Hunter for the big guy, who is Joe Biden.

It all barely touches the surface of Hunter Biden setting up meetings for Joe Biden with Hunters’ benefactors from Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, while Burisma, the corrupt Ukrainian energy company, pays Hunter $ 83,333 a month for do nothing.

The Russian oligarchs have nothing on the Bidens. The Bidens are American oligarchs.

Mr. Biden, answer the question. Have you met Tony Bobulinski already?

Peter Lucas is a veteran political journalist and columnist from Massachusetts.