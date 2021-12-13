Court of Appeals ruling against Trump on January 6 kicks off likely Supreme Court test





A court of appeals ruling this week that dealt former President Trump yet another blow House select committee on Jan. 6 laid the groundwork for a Supreme Court test on the former president’s authority to invoke executive privilege.

Trump is likely to ask the Supreme Court to review the DC Circuit ruling which found he had not made a valid argument as to why the judiciary should interfere with the executive’s decision to cooperate on a congressional investigation.

The Supreme Court’s reaction and how quickly the rules are likely to have downstream effects on the House committees investigation and the former president’s efforts to slow it down.

A spokeswoman for Trump responded to the ruling on Thursday evening, saying he intended to seek a Supreme Court review.

Regardless of today’s appeal court ruling, this case was still before the Supreme Court, spokeswoman Liz Harrington said on Twitter. President Trump’s duty to defend the Constitution and the office of the President continues, and he will continue to fight for every American and every future administration.

A three-judge panel for the DC Circuit rejected Trump’s arguments that the court should prevent the National Archives from producing documents of his administration to the select committee because of his claims of executive privilege.

In a 68-page opinion written by Justice Patricia Millett, the panel said the former president provided no good reason why the courts should intervene while the current president provided a reasoned justification for waiving the privilege over files and that the select committee has shown a compelling interest in the information.

“Instead, he offers only a catch-all of objections which simply assert without elaboration his superior assessment of the interests of the executive branch, insists that Congress and the Committee have no legitimate legislative interest in a Attack on Capitol Hill, Challenging President Biden’s MotivationsJoe BidenJos Andrs To Visit Kentucky After Devastating Sunday Tornadoes Preview: Officials And Pundits Respond To Omicron; Biden Administration Sounds The Alarm On Russia , China Biden says he will visit an area affected by storms: “We will overcome this together” PLUS and the House, ”Millett wrote in the opinion.“ This falls far short of meeting his burden and makes it impossible for this court to find a probability of success. “

The three judges on the panel were appointed by Democratic presidents.

Like many high-profile cases marking the Trump era, the lawsuit against the Biden administration and the select committee poses untested legal questions. But some observers believe that this time around Trump may struggle to find an audience receptive to his demands, even with a conservative 6-3 majority in the Supreme Court.

Its lawyers have argued that the select committee’s voluminous document requests have no valid legislative basis, and that Bidens’ waiver of executive privilege over records poses constitutional damages to the executive branch and its rights to confidentiality.

Some say that conservative jurists, many of whom subscribe to beliefs about maintaining a strong executive power, would be uncomfortable with giving a former president even limited control over the authority of a current president.

Jonathan Adler, a law professor at Case Western Reserve University, believes the Supreme Court could easily let the case go if Trump asks for his intervention.

I doubt the Court is likely to get involved here, Adler wrote in an email to The Hill, saying the panel’s decision was more narrow than in previous cases where the Circuit had ruled in favor of the House in disputes with Trump. While there may be a few judges inclined to intervene, it would not surprise me at all if the Court simply let this go.

Kel McClanahan, an adjunct law professor at George Washington University who filed an amicus brief in the case in support of the select committee, said that even if the court decides to hear the case, it does not There was no guarantee he would win a victory for Trump.

McClanahan said Trump’s claims, for example, would not match the popular belief in the conservative legal movement known as the Unitarian Executive Theory that authority over all executive power is vested in one person. , the current president.

It is undeniable that if you subscribe to the unitary executive theory, then no one can guess the president. It’s not the unitary executive and old rulers theory, and therefore to the extent that a conservative Supreme Court that subscribes to the unitary executive theory, which, to be fair, I don’t think all conservative members do, would be reluctant to come up with Trump, McClanahan said.

Trump and his allies have fought the efforts of select committees to obtain administrative records and testimony on multiple fronts.

After receiving a criminal referral from the House last month, the Justice Department charged a close Trump ally and former White House strategist Stephen Bannon with contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena of the select committee.

And Mark MeadowsMark MeadowsJan. 6 panel of attendants who met with Trump The upcoming contempt of former Trump officials underscores the need for legislation to protect our democracy. against the committee last week challenging the validity of his subpoenas for his testimony and his personal phone records.

Both cited former presidents’ claims for executive privilege in their disputes with the committee. The way the courts resolve the Trump case over his White House cases could have downstream effects on his allies’ efforts to evade congressional investigators.

While the panel’s decision on Thursday categorically rejected Trump’s efforts to protect White House records, the opinion did not completely shut the door on the possibility that a former president could shield information from an investigation. of Congress.

In view of former President Trump’s failure to meet his onus, we need not decide to what extent a court might, after sufficient demonstration of Congressional need, challenge a judgment of the sitting president that the invocation of privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, Millett wrote.

McClanahan said the court missed an opportunity to clarify the scope of Trump’s authority to invoke executive privilege in the face of the select committees investigation, giving the president’s former allies the opportunity to continue fighting subpoenas to appear with untested legal claims.

Whenever a court creates a test or hints at a test or opens the door through a crack, there’s a flood of litigants trying to squeeze their case into that crack, McClanahan said.

Everyone will try to make the right points. Meadows will try to make the right points. Bannon will try to make the right points. Each person tied to this whole train of executive privilege is going to try to push their case through the crack in the door that the circuit has left open.

Unless a court ultimately decides there is little or no room for a former president to win against a waiver of successor privilege, McClanahan said, this is an invitation for everyone. in Trump’s orbit to claim executive privilege.

John Kruzel contributed.

