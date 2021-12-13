Gunmen in Pakistan kill policeman monitoring polio team | News





The attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province comes a day after two men from the banned TTP group shot dead another policeman.

Gunmen on Sunday shot dead a policeman guarding a polio vaccination team in northwest Pakistan in the second such killing in two days, police said on Sunday.

The attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province came a day after two Pakistani Taliban men, known by the acronym TTP, shot dead another policeman who was guarding a similar vaccination team in the same area.

Two gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on a policeman guarding a female polio vaccination team in the Sheikh Uttar area, killing him instantly, Tank District Police Chief Sajjad Khan said. to the AFP news agency.

Another local police official, Amanat Ali, confirmed the incident and said the attackers escaped.

No one claimed responsibility for the murder, but a TTP spokesperson claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack.

The attacks came three days after the armed group announced the end of a month-long ceasefire agreement with the government, accusing authorities of violating the terms of the month-long truce.

No progress has been made in further negotiations with the Pakistani government, according to an audio message released Friday evening by Pakistani Taliban leader Noor Wali Mehsud.

Polio remains endemic

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in October that the government was in talks with the group for the first time since 2014, facilitated by the Afghan Taliban, who seized power across the border in August.

The TTP, a movement separate from the Afghan Taliban, plunged Pakistan into deadly violence after its formation in 2007.

Police guards protecting vaccination teams in Pakistan have been under attack in the past, mostly by local armed rebels, who claim that vaccination campaigns are a Western plot to sterilize children.

Pakistan is one of two countries where polio remains endemic, but only one case has been reported this year after 84 in 2020, according to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

Polio is a disease that particularly affects children and can cripple people for life.

In 2014, the WHO made it mandatory for all people traveling from Pakistan to have a polio vaccination certificate, although the ban is not effectively enforced.

