Politics
Jokowi admits 1% of the population controls half of Indonesia’s land
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
Vice-President of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Anouar Abbascriticize one percent of the population controlling halfEarth Indonesia. The president acknowledged that critics Joko Widodo.
Anwar made the statement in front of Jokowi. He said the economic gap of the Jokowi era had narrowed. However, the gap in land ownership should always be a concern.
“In the land sector, our Gini index is very worrying, 0.59. This means that 1% of the population controls 59% of the land in this country. Meanwhile, the 99% only control 41% of the land in this country, ”Anwar said at the Second Islamic Economic Congress, broadcast live on the OFFICIAL YouTube channel TVMUI, Friday (10/12).
Jokowi agreed with Anwar Abbas’ statement. He does not deny that half of Indonesia is controlled by only one percent of the population.
However, Jokowi said he was not the one who distributed the land to the 1% of the population in question. He said the government was actually closing the gap by distributing 12 million hectares to the community.
“Regarding land, with land, tenure for land use. What Buya said is true, but I did not share it,” Jokowi said during his speech.
Jokowi said the government would also set up a land bank and take back land that was not in use by the community.
The land will later be redistributed to communities in need. He invited the community to submit proposals to the government regarding land needs.
“If you have one, ladies and gentlemen, come and see me accompanied by Buya Anwar Abbas,” he said.
“Such a gap occurs to me. Don’t think I haven’t thought about it. Think about it because I feel like I’m a difficult person. I feel good,” Jokowi added. .
The National Team for Accelerating Poverty Reduction (TNP2K) in 2019 highlighted the gap between rich and poor in Indonesia. TNP2K said the gap in Indonesia is the fourth in the world.
“It is very real in Indonesia between the poor and the rich. There is a huge difference. We are number 4 after Russia, India and Thailand,” TNP2K executive secretary Bambang Widianto said. by Antara.detik.com at the Palace of Vice President Jalan Medan Merdeka Selatan, central Jakarta, Wednesday (10/9/2019).
Bambang said that one percent of Indonesians control 50 percent of national assets. He said if a rough count was made, 90 percent of Indonesians would fight for more than 30 percent of the national assets.
“One percent of the people in Indonesia control 50 percent of the nation’s assets. If you increase it to 10 percent of families, that controls 70 percent. That means the remaining 90 percent of the population are fighting for the 30 percent. remaining percent. This needs to be corrected, “he said.
Bambang compared the poor in other countries with the poor in Indonesia. According to him, the divide in Indonesia must be resolved immediately.
“In America the gap is also high, but the poorest people can still buy a car and rent a house. In Thailand the gap is high but the skin is the same. We are a pluralistic nation. Mr. JK likes to say that there are 10 rich, 9 non-Muslims, if there are 10 poor, 9 Muslims. This is the impact of a pluralist country, “Bambang explained.
Bambang said the result of the gap is jealousy. He said the government must work hard to increase the incomes of the lower class people. According to him, the satisfaction of basic needs such as education, health and social security for the community is an absolute thing which must be ensured by the government.
“The social impact will cause jealousy, so we have to increase the economic capacity that lies below,” he said.
