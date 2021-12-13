G7 expressed concern over Chinese regime’s coercive economic policies

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on his American counterpart, Joe Biden, to develop “healthy and stable” relations between the United States and China (EFE / EPA / ROMAN PILIPEY)

The Group of Seven Richest Democracies in the World He was concerned about the coercive economic policies of the Chinese regime, according to what was indicated in a final statement released this Sunday.

Regarding China, we discussed a number of issues and challenges, such as the situation in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, in the East and South China Seas, and the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.said the British Foreign Secretary, Liz truss, who chaired the G7 meeting in Liverpool.

We also express our concern about coercive economic policies, aadi.

In this sense, Truss called on the great liberal democracies to invest in countries with the same mentality and the same respect for freedoms, to counter the growing Chinese expansion.

Last week, the UN viewed the findings of a panel of experts as deeply concerning on violations of the rights of the Uyghur minority in China, and announced the publication of an investigation.

After months of work, a group of lawyers and human rights experts gathered in London said last Thursday that China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslim minority amounts to genocide and crimes against humanity, sparking outrage in Beijing.

Chinese regime accused of “genocide” against Muslim minorities (REUTERS / Murad Sezer)

Consulted by the term genocide, a spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Rupert colville, he did not want to answer, since this organization has not yet verified the conclusions of the report.

However, he said the work revealed deeply disturbing new information regarding the treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

In their 63-page report, the experts consider that there is no evidence that a massacre of Uyghurs was committed, but that the elements of an intentional genocide had been established as defined by the UN.

The United States has previously said that the treatment of Uyghurs amounts to a genocide, and announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics (February 4-20, 2022), which will be held in Beijing.

From Geneva, Colville reiter the need for an independent and comprehensive assessment of the human rights situation in Xinjiang.

And he announced that the High Commissioner will be able to publish a report on this matter in a few weeks.

For its part, in recent months, the tension between the United States and China has increased due to the crisis in Taiwan.

A few weeks ago, the US government warned Xi Jinping’s regime that take all possible measures, both dissuasive and diplomatic, to ensure that China does not annex Taiwan by force.

As the White House national security adviser noted, Jake sullivan during a press conference in response to whether the United States is ready to deal with a situation in which China is using force to unite with Taiwan.

The United States has called on the international community to put more pressure on the Chinese regime because of the threats against Taiwan (EFE / EPA / ALEX PLAVEVSKI)



The United States will take all possible measures, both deterrent and diplomatic, to ensure that the Taiwanese scenario you have described never happens, and to try to prevent and deter the invasion of Ukraine. .Sullivan said.

In this sense, he stressed that all the efforts that Washington has undertaken in the last eight months in the Indo-Pacific region aim to avoid any situation that China chooses to go towards vis-à-vis Taiwan.

Taiwan has governed autonomously since 1949, when the Communists defeated the Nationalists in the Civil War and the latter withdrew to the island, continuing under dictatorial rule until the successful transition to democracy in the 1990s.

In mid-November, Biden had a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in which he reiterated the United States’ engagement in the one-China policy, although it specifies that it will also be guided by the Taiwan Relations Act.

This question has generated a lot of friction between the two powers, to which must be added the recent Chinese military maneuvers near the island or Washington’s support for Taiwan’s solid participation in international organizations.

With information from Reuters and EFE

