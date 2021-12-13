Ahsan Iqbal hits the prime minister hard for bad policies





LAHOR:

Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) general secretary Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday lambasted Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he had asked him for a national reconciliation order (a reference to aid in corruption) and held him responsible for soaring inflation. in the countryside.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s secretariat in Model Town, the PML-N leader said the people were suffering from the “bad policies” of the ruling Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Referring to recent amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance by the National Assembly, Iqbal alleged that the prime minister gave NRO to himself and his friends.

“[PM] Imran Khan should say who requested an NRO. After this amendment to the ordinance no one will be able to question you about not acquiring the LNG on time, [hike in] medicine and sugar [prices], wheat mafia and corruption in the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit project), ”he said.

“You [PM Imran] gave people false hope. Today, people demand a supply of electricity and gas at low prices, ”he added.

Iqbal accused the prime minister of ruining all departments of the state, including the country’s economy. He asked the Prime Minister to step down and go home.

He said that due to “the Prime Minister’s negligence,” the Main Line-1 rail network and the green bus project had been delayed.

Read PTI, PPP and PML-N feuds over Karachi bus project

“Now you are about to inaugurate [CPEC’s] west road, which had been initiated by us and was due to be completed in 2018. You [PM Imran] delayed it for three years, ”he said.

“The infrastructure for the metro bus line to Islamabad was ready, but you turned it into ruins. All development projects bear the PML-N seal.

Iqbal said the provincial and federal governments were unaware of the ongoing protests in Gwadar, which residents of the port city had organized for accepting their demands.

He called on Prime Minister Imran and Chief Minister of Balochistan to come to Gwadar and pay attention to the plight of the townspeople.

He alleged that the Prime Minister kept gifts received by foreign dignitaries for his “personal use”.

“[PM] Imran Khan should present the receipts for foreign gifts and the foreign funding dossier, ”he said.

“He can be ‘sadiq and amen’ (honest and righteous) of (the former chief justice) Saqib Nisar but not people.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2333536/ahsan-iqbal-hits-hard-at-premier-over-poor-policies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos