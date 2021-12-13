Turkish leader denounces main threat to democracy RT World News





Social media has become one of the main sources of threat to democracy today, Turkish President Erdogan said, adding that platforms make it difficult to protect vulnerable people without imposing undue censorship.

While social media networks were initially marketed as “A symbol of freedom” they have become a threat to democratic society, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a video message at a communications conference on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.











“We try to protect our people, especially vulnerable sections of our society, against lies and disinformation without violating the right of our citizens to receive accurate and impartial information” Erdogan continued. As of last year, social media companies with more than one million users are required to store data and have a legal representative in Turkey. The order convinced Facebook, YouTube and Twitter to set up satellite offices there. Turkey is considering law that would ban the spread “false information” online, a term notoriously difficult to define for social media platforms and their billions of users. All three major platforms have tightened the reins of censorship considerably since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic to further declare ideas banned in the run-up to the 2020 US presidential election. If this law passes, it would create a post of social media regulator capable of formally considering disinformation messages on behalf of the government. Those who post the newly offensive content could face up to five years in prison. READ MORE: Turkey arrests 7 people over alleged links to exiled cleric Ankara blames coup Turkey’s media climate has been criticized for the authoritarian role played by the government, and self-proclaimed press freedom guards, such as Freedom House, have criticized Erdogan’s government for removing content critical of the government and ” to chase “ people who publish “undesirable” comment on social networks. For example, Wikipedia, the notoriously biased “free encyclopedia,” was blocked in Turkey for three years, supposedly because of the English version’s claim (in an article on “State terrorism”) that Turkey was such a sponsor state. The ban was repealed last year after Turkey’s Constitutional Court found it violated human rights.

