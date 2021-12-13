First, Pakistan is boycotting the Biden summit. Currently, Imran Khan calls for rapprochement with the United States





US President Joe Biden and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (file photo) | Bloomberg / ANI

Text size: AA +

New Delhi: A four-member delegation of the US Senate Armed Services Committee paid an official visit to Pakistan on Friday.

The panel, chaired by Senator Angus King, includes Senators Richard Burr, John Cornin and Benjamin Sauce. According to a report by the PTI, the delegation “reaffirmed its commitment to a stable and expanded bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the United States”.

Brookings compatriot Madiha Afzal, writing on Pakistan’s foreign policy, said it was an “important visit”.

The delegation also urged the United States and Pakistan to make concrete efforts to improve trade, investment and economic cooperation according to the size of the Pakistani population and its geostrategic location, PTI reported.

One Step In Hindustan Times Report Senators thanked Pakistan for its assistance to US citizens and others during the Taliban occupation of Afghanistan. The Pakistani government has helped evacuate Americans and other nationalities from the conflict-affected area.

Pakistan-based Tribune Express told a high-level civil-military delegation on Saturday that Pakistan’s interests are in line with the interests of the United States as the two countries strive for democracy, the rule of law and freedom. . Security. “

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the delegation to strengthen relations between the two countries in order to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. “Pakistan values ​​its long-standing relationship with the United States and is committed to expanding it in all sectors, especially in the economic dimension,” Khan told the four-member US delegation.

His remarks come at a time when relations between the United States and Pakistan appear strained after the prime minister. Skipped Democratic summit hosted by US President Joe Biden.

When Khan decided to miss the US event earlier in the week, experts “This decision sends a ‘strong message’ to the United States regarding Islamabad’s objections to the lack of high-level participation between the two countries,” did he declare.

His latest statement called on senators to “strengthen ties.” “Change Position” by Hindustan Times.

On the day the delegation arrived, Tribune Express Inside It Article said in a December 10 statement that “Pakistan is trying to pacify the United States with a cruel attack.” The statement said Pakistan’s decision not to attend the Biden summit was prompted by China. “If official evidence is to be believed, China wants Pakistan to stay away from President Biden’s initiative, not for democracy, according to Beijing, but to promote Washington’s geostrategic interests,” said the press release.

(Edited by Prasanth)

Subscribe to our Luz web Y Telgrafo channels

Why the media is in crisis and how to fix it

As India faces many crises, an independent, fair, un-exaggerated and questionable press is even more in demand.

But the media are in their own crisis. There are brutal layoffs and wage cuts. The best feature of the magazine is that it shrinks, which results in raw viewing during prime time.

ThePrint employs some of the best young journalists, writers and editors. Smart, caring people like you have to pay to maintain this quality magazine. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can here.

Support our magazine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geekstrong.com.mx/primero-pakistan-boicoteo-la-cumbre-de-biden-actualmente-imran-khan-pide-estrechar-lazos-con-estados-unidos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos