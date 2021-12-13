Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns Britain faces ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron cases, speeds up rollout of booster vaccine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned Britain is facing a ‘tidal wave’ of infections from the Omicron variant coronavirus, and announced a huge increase in booster vaccinations to bolster defenses against it .

Key points: Prime Minister announced that anyone over the age of 18 will be offered a bonus before the new year

Prime Minister announced that anyone over the age of 18 will be offered a bonus before the new year He said it was now clear that two doses did not provide enough protection against the Omicron variant.

He said it was now clear that two doses did not provide enough protection against the Omicron variant. Doctors say early evidence shows Omicron spreads much faster than Delta variant

In a televised statement, Mr Johnson said everyone aged 18 and over would be offered a third shot of the vaccine by the end of the month in response to the Omicron “emergency”.

The previous target was the end of January.

He said cases of the highly transmissible variant were doubling every two or three days in Britain and “there’s an omicron tidal wave ahead”.

“I am concerned that it is now clear that two doses of the vaccine are simply not enough to provide the level of protection we all need,” Mr Johnson said.

“But the good news is that our scientists are convinced that with a third dose, a booster dose, we can all increase our level of protection.”

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) website crashed as people rushed to book booster doses after the Prime Minister’s announcement, The Independent reported.

Mr Johnson said the December 31 target applied to England.

The rest of the UK, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also expected to step up their vaccination campaigns.

Pop-up vaccination centers and additional support from military planning teams and thousands of volunteer vaccinators will be organized to help speed up deployments.

LIVE UPDATES: Read our blog for the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic

About 40 percent of adults received a third dose of the vaccine. ( Reuters: Toby Melville )

The third dose is more effective

The Australian government announced on Sunday that people could now receive a Moderna or Pfizer booster five months after their second vaccination, instead of six.

The COVID-19 variant race There have been 11 COVID-19 strains named by the WHO, including the newly identified Omicron. But what happened to the others? Read more

The move came after new lab data and an assessment of overseas recall deployments indicated immunity to Omicron is starting to wane earlier than expected.

The UK Health Security Agency says existing vaccines appear to be less effective at preventing symptomatic infections in people exposed to Omicron, although preliminary data shows efficacy appears to increase between 70 and 75 percent after a third dose of the vaccine.

More than 80 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have received two doses of the vaccine and 40 percent of adults have received three doses.

Reaching the booster target over the next three weeks will be a huge challenge, requiring almost a million doses per day to be delivered.

Mr Johnson acknowledged that many routine medical procedures would have to be postponed to achieve the goal.

Britain increases COVID threat level

Who needs booster doses and when can I get one? Booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna are available for anyone who has been fully vaccinated for at least five months. Here’s what you need to know about the latest changes. Read more

Mr Johnson’s announcement came hours after the government raised the country’s official coronavirus threat level, warning that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant had pushed the UK into at-risk territory.

Chief Medical Officers of Health for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have said the new, highly transmissible strain “adds an additional and rapidly growing risk to the public and health services” to a when COVID-19 is already prevalent.

They recommended raising the alert level from 3 to 4 on a five-point scale.

The top level, 5, indicates that authorities believe the healthcare system is about to be overwhelmed.

Doctors said the first evidence shows that Omicron spreads much faster than the currently dominant Delta variant.

UK officials say Omicron is likely to replace Delta as the dominant strain in the UK within days.

People have been urged to work from home, wear masks in public places and use vaccine passes to slow the rate of infections. ( Reuters: Andrew Boyers )

“The severity data will become clearer over the next few weeks, but hospitalizations at Omicron are already underway, and they are expected to increase rapidly,” they said.

Concerns over the new variant led Mr Johnson’s Tory government to reintroduce restrictions that were lifted almost six months ago.

Masks should be worn in most indoor environments, COVID-19 certificates should be presented to enter nightclubs, and people are encouraged to work from home if possible.

However, many scientists say this is unlikely to be enough and are calling for tougher measures, which the government has so far resisted.

Scientists in South Africa, where omicron was first identified, say they see signs it could cause less severe disease than Delta, but warn it is too early to be certain.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows for search, up and down arrows for volume. look Length: 6 minutes 56 seconds 6 m Does the arrival of Omicron make boosters more urgent?

What you need to know about the coronavirus:

Loading form …

Son / ABC