Hang on Jokowi! Iwel suggests PAN ask for certainty of Minister’s Cabinet assignment





RMOLANTEN To date, the National Mandate Party (PAN) has not yet won a seat in government. Indeed, the party created by Zulkifli Hasan has already joined the coalition government of Joko Widodo. The PAN was also hanged by President Joko Widodo and created a dilemma for its political position. Political observer Iwel Sastra said the PAN is currently in a state of awkwardness. The implication is that when they criticize the government, they have already joined the coalition. On the other hand, Iwel said, despite his support for the government, there was no agreement on positions within the government. Iwel believes that PAN will always choose a political position to wait and see the development of coalition dynamics. “It seems that as long as there is no cabinet reshuffle, which is still difficult for the president to predict, the PAN will be in a waiting position,” Iwel said on Monday (13/12). PAN In Iwel’s opinion, Jokowi should have immediately asked Jokowi for certainty about his position in the coalition. Indeed, other parties have started to constitute voters to contest the legislative elections of 2024. “One of the reasons why a voter chooses a political party is the party’s position vis-à-vis the government. Based on the data obtained from the elections in Indonesia, the number of floating voters is quite large.” , said Iwel, quoted by Antara. RMOLID Political Information Agency. [ars]



