January 5 email from Meadows said Guard was on hold to ‘protect pro Trump people’, investigators say





The description of the message is part of a 51-page document released by the select panel on Sunday a day before it was ready to vote to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress. The Plenary Assembly is expected to vote on Tuesday to make Meadows guilty of criminal contempt of Congress.

In other messages described by the committee, Meadows appears to have asked members of Congress to help put Trump in touch with state lawmakers soon after his defeat in November.

POTUS wants to chat with them, Meadows said, according to documents obtained by the Jan.6 committee and publicly described on Sunday night.

The posts also describe numerous contacts with members of Congress about Trump’s efforts to recruit state lawmakers and encourage them to help overturn the election results. They also included questions about Meadows’ exchanges with members of Congress as they urged him to urgently issue a statement telling rioters on January 6 to leave the Capitol.

Meadows’ attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The messages are the clearest glimpse to date of conversations Trump has had with senior advisers in the chaotic months following his defeat, in which he has sought to hold on to power in growing ways. more desperate. Although Meadows delivered thousands of text messages and emails, he declined to sit for a deposition to discuss those messages, saying it was prohibited by executive privilege. The committee and Meadows had reached an agreement in principle to have him come for an interview, but the pact fell apart last week.

Instead, the committee held a closed-door testimony without Meadows present and described the questions they allegedly put to it. The transcript of that closed-door session was appended to the panel’s contempt report, outlining the details of the documents Meadows provided.

We would have asked him about text messages sent and received from a senator regarding the power of vice presidents to reject voters, including a text in which Mr Meadows recounts direct communication with President Trump which Mr Meadows said in his text messages, I quote, thinks lawmakers have the power, but the vice president also has the power, panel investigators noted.

Meadows’ comments about the National Guard’s willingness to defend Trump supporters align with concerns that have rocked investigators for months. POLITICO reported in May that a Capitol Hill police chief also urged officers to focus on anti-Trump forces among the January 6 crowd, raising concerns about intelligence failures even as the crowd pro-Trump encroached on Capitol Hill.

The committee pointed out that many of the posts it shared already appeared to violate privilege by describing its own contacts with Trump. He also revealed many of these contacts in his recently published book.

The committee described a host of other messages it got from Meadows, including:

Text messages to a media figure who encouraged Trump to issue a statement asking those on Capitol Hill to leave peacefully.

A text sent to one of the president’s family indicating that Mr. Meadows is, I quote, pushing hard, end of quote, for a statement by President Trump to, I quote, condemn this shit.

Texts from December 2020 regarding efforts to install Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark as Acting Attorney General.

Texts to and from a congressman in November 2020 seeking contact information for the Arizona attorney general to discuss allegations of voter fraud.

Texts to and from the organizers of the January 6 rally which preceded the violent attack on the Capitol.

Texts reflecting Mr. Meadows’ skepticism about public statements regarding allegations of electoral fraud made by Sidney Powell and his skepticism about the veracity of the allegations of tampering with Dominion voting machines.

Powell, who briefly worked with Trump’s campaign legal team before leading his own round of lawsuits aimed at overturning the election results, was the most notable provider of outlandish allegations of electoral fraud. She snuggled up with Trump in the White House in December 2020. Trump briefly considered appointing her a “special adviser” to prosecute electoral fraud.

