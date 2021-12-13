Erdogan’s personalization of power blurs the line between domestic and foreign policy

By Jean Solomou

Nicosia [Cyprus], December 13 (ANI): Since the failed coup of July 15, 2016, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has gradually followed a personal domestic and foreign policy, which is proving to be quite risky.

Having succeeded in changing the Constitution and becoming a President endowed with considerable powers, while being surrounded by people who dare not contradict him, he leads an increasingly personal policy, blurring the line between domestic and foreign policy.

Clearly, Erdogan is taking far-reaching foreign policy measures aimed primarily at strengthening his national power base and winning the election.

At the same time, by “waging a war on high interest rates” and changing central bankers who disagree with him, he caused the sharp devaluation of the Turkish lira and made it very difficult for the average Turk makes ends meet.

When he came to power in 2003, Erdogan felt threatened by Turkey’s powerful Kemalist army, which controlled almost every facet of life in the country. So, he tried to convince the Turkish people that he was better than the secular army, and that Turkish society did not have to fear that he was an Islamist. In addition, he promoted pro-European and pro-American policies and tried to resolve issues with Turkey’s neighbors.

To everyone’s surprise, Erdogan has managed to denigrate the army and control justice. Gaining in confidence, he tried to realize his dream of making Turkey a middle power in Europe and the leader of the Middle East.

During the so-called ‘Arab Spring’ era, Erdogan strongly supported the Muslim Brotherhood and refused to recognize Egyptian strongman Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who staged a coup and overthrew the president-elect. Mohammed Morsi, affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood. Erdogan’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood has resulted in poor relations with Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and their allies, and alienated Ankara’s former partners, including Israel. The only country in the Middle East that has very good relations with Turkey is Qatar.

Erdogan has made the personal decision to interfere in the civil war in Syria and to support the rebels who are trying to overthrow the regime of President Hafez al Assad. He did so without obtaining the support of the United States or the NATO alliance.

Initially, the rebels seemed to be winning, but in 2015 Russian President Vladimir Putin turned the tide when he deployed Russian troops to support President Assad. Now Turkey has continued problems with Russia in Syria and may have realized that the rebels cannot win.

Turkey and Russia also support opposing camps in another civil war: that of Libya. Moreover, they disagree on the annexation of Crimea by Ukraine and Russia. However, Erdogan and Putin cooperate in other areas, for example in military purchases and nuclear power.

Russian companies build Turkey’s first nuclear power plant in Akkuyu and supply Ankara with the sophisticated S-400 air defense system. This sparked a rift between Ankara and Washington, which imposed sanctions on Turkey and raised justified doubts about Ankara’s engagement in the NATO alliance.

Erdogan poses as a tough and fearless leader to his supporters in Turkey in order to rally them around his presidency and the AKP party. This is why he engages in continuous provocations against Greece and Cyprus, which he sees as easy targets, and intensifies the tension with them whenever he feels the need to strengthen his popularity among Turkish nationalists.

Another disturbing characteristic of Erdogan is his tendency to insult and verbally attack the leaders of other countries. For example, he insulted French President Emmanuel Macron for pledging to defend secular values ​​and fight radical Islam. “Macron needed a mental health checkup,” Erdogan said. France immediately recalled its ambassador to Ankara for consultations.

He also likes to project himself as a defender of Palestinian rights. Thus, he frequently verbally accuses Israel and uses abusive language against the Israeli government, in the hope of gaining popularity among the Arab peoples of the Middle East. This attitude, however, alienated Israel, which in the past has always helped Ankara whenever it has problems with Washington.

The autocratic Turkish leader has increasingly followed a foreign policy according to his whims, having dismissed the powerful former National Security Council and often blatantly ignoring advice from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

A glaring example is its threat last October to expel the ambassadors of the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and New Zealand. Zealand, declaring them “persona non grata” after calling for the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala. Erdogan later backed down. Had the threat of expulsion been carried out, it would have opened the deepest rift between Turkey and the West.

Erdogan has for years used foreign policy for domestic consumption purposes, whenever he believes it would increase his popularity in Turkey or help his party win elections.

The erratic and whimsical behavior of the Turkish president and the tensions he creates with foreign countries have pushed them to forge alliances such as the Greco-French Defense Treaty, which provides for the two countries to protect each other in the event of an attack even from a neighboring NATO country. (ie of course Turkey).

Another side effect of Erdogan’s arrogant behavior towards his neighbors and other countries is the fact that he was not included in the East Med Forum, an international organization formed by Cyprus, Egypt, France. , Greece, Israel, Italy, Jordan and Palestine.

With the Turkish lira in free fall and its popularity at an all-time low, Erdogan recently tried to strengthen his relations with some Arab countries like the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. For this reason, last month he visited the United Arab Emirates and signed agreements, but so far he has not met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al- Yes Yes. Clearly, the Arab countries except Qatar seem reluctant to throw a lifeline at Erdogan. (ANI)