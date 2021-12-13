Trump quotes confirm what we saw: he never really bought the Palestinian line from Netanyahu





Donald Trump’s surprisingly candid interviews earlier this year with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, excerpts from which aired on Israeli TV this weekend, confirm how the former US president has led from start to finish. , how much he could be conquered and, also, how quickly he could go from ally to adversary.

The meanest and most contemptuous comment broadcast to date was Trump’s rejection of the Israeli Prime Minister’s ‘Fuck Bibi’ with whom he was apparently so closely linked during their years of shared power – an ally cast aside for crime. conspicuous for having congratulated Joe too quickly. Biden on his electoral victory.

In fact, Netanyahu invested heavily in Trump’s re-election: his strategy against Iran depended on it; the US president sought to bolster Israel’s regional legitimacy by expanding the Abrahamic accords, and the prime minister was politically supported by his alleged personal alchemy with the US leader.

Netanyahu’s congratulatory message recorded to Biden that Trump so furious must have been deeply baffling to the prime minister, and it was far from immediate. Indeed, his initial tweet did not call Biden the President-elect and did not actually state that Biden had won. As Netanyahu’s office noted over the weekend, however, he ultimately had only to praise Biden’s victory, regardless of the fact that Trump never accepted it, in the broader interests of the people. US-Israeli relations.

As Trump’s fury against Netanyahu spilled over at the sight of the prime minister daring to acknowledge the presidential election result, which he continues to deny, Ravid’s interviews underscore that all was far from rosy in the Trump garden. Netanyahu long ago.

Receive The Times of Israel’s daily edition via email and never miss our best articles

By registering, you accept the conditions

On the Israeli-Palestinian front, in fact, Trump had indicated from the start of his presidency that he was not in favor of Netanyahu’s determined policy of expansion of settlements, telling his big backer Sheldon Adelson in the newspaper. Breathtaking Israel Hayom in February 2017: They [settlements] don’t help the process… Every time you take land for settlements, less is left.

US President Donald Trump smiles at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, after signing a proclamation officially recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights in the diplomatic reception hall of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2019 (AP / Susan Walsh)

This attitude never changed, with Trump vouching to Ravid that he personally blocked Netanyahu’s attempt to annex much of the West Bank after his 2020 peace plan was unveiled: angry and I stopped him because it was going really too far. It was going way too far, you know, when [Netanyahu] made the big one lets build. Let’s take it all and start building on it. We were not happy with this.

Likewise, the gentle remarks by the former US president hailing PA President Mahmoud Abbas as “so kind,” “almost like a father,” and “definitely” a partner for a deal, reflect precisely what he publicly indicated the last day of his visit to Israel in 2017, when he spoke at the Israel Museum hours after Abbas welcomed him to Bethlehem.

Trump had evidently decided that courteous Abbas was a potential partner for peace, but came to believe that it was in fact Netanyahu who might not be. I know that you have already heard it ”, he declared this day of May, during the discussion on the Palestinians and their leadership, breaking with his prepared text. “I’m telling you. That’s what I’m doing. They are ready to achieve peace.

Flash on Ravid’s interviews, and Trump repeats over and over again that he became convinced that Netanyahu “didn’t want to make peace.” Never done. ”And then he adds, in perhaps the most devastating sentence of the interviews ripped so far: [had] believed that the Palestinians were impossible and that the Israelis would do anything to make peace and an agreement. I found that to be not true.

US President Donald Trump, left, and PA President Mahmoud Abbas sing their national anthems during an arrival ceremony ahead of their meeting in Bethlehem, West Bank, May 23, 2017 (AP / Nasser Nasser )

Trump the impulsive, Trump the negotiator, Trump the president of instant action, make it clear in interviews that he left the Iran deal because he decided that the path of maximum pressure was the good way to attack the ayatollahs and prevent the destruction of Israel. Before assuming Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights in 2019, he says he asked then-ambassador David Friedman “for a five-minute Golan Heights conference,” but cut it off after a while. minute because he understood: “It’s high, strategically so important, isn’t it.

Obviously, no one has given Trump the five-minute lecture on why the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is complicated enough – that the Israel to which he has stressed his attachment indeed needs a deal to go. separate Palestinians and maintain its Jewish and democratic nature, that settlement expansion deep into the West Bank undermines this, but the abandonment of adjacent territory has proven to be a recipe for disaster in Gaza and southern Lebanon, and that ‘Abbas, no matter how kind or fatherly, has done nothing to prepare his people for the compromises essential to a deal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US presidential candidate Donald Trump meet at Trump Tower in New York City on September 25, 2016 (Kobi Gideon / GPO)

Indeed, it must be a blow to the articulate and persuasive Netanyahu to hear that the president whom he liked to think firmly in his corner was apparently not convinced even by an Israeli centrist approach to the Palestinian conflict, let alone by a straight position.

It’s really quite out of control, this line: I [had] believed that the Palestinians were impossible and that the Israelis would do anything to make peace and an agreement. I found that to be not true.

It’s a devastating jolt for those who backed Trump because of his ostensible right-wing Israeli instincts, and a real bomb for the Israeli blame camp, who hated Trump as an ideological enemy and hears it now, in fact. , instinctively, in his guts, maybe he wasn’t.

But then again, maybe Trump would say something different if he cared to remember that Abbas boycotted his administration for its past three years to protest his recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, rejected preventively his peace plan and condemned the nations that signed it. the agreements of Abraham. And that Abbas indicated that the boycott was immediately ended in his congratulatory message to Biden, as some Palestinians celebrated Trump’s defeat by dancing in the streets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-quotes-confirm-what-we-saw-he-never-quite-bought-netanyahus-palestinian-line/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos