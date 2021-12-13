Senior U.S. diplomat says China needs bigger climate target

BEIJING China and the United States have had a great year working together to tackle climate change, but Washington is still pushing Beijing to adopt more ambitious carbon reduction targets, the top US diplomat in China said.

David Meale, the U.S. Embassy’s No. 2 official, said what China does about burning coal will be crucial for the world to meet its goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2 , 7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, as set by the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

China, the world’s largest energy consumer and the largest producer and consumer of coal, emits 27% of the world’s carbon dioxide, the highest number of any country.

So far, however, China has shown no intention of advancing its timeline to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060 10 years later than many countries and for carbon emissions to peak by then. 2030 or earlier, said Meale, the embassy’s charge d’affaires.

The Senate has yet to approve President Joe Bidens’ candidate for ambassador to Beijing, former State Department official Nicholas Burns.

It has been a very good year for our collaboration, ”Meale said, citing the close relationship and regular communication between climate envoys John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua.

China has at times seemed to indicate that it will tie cooperation on climate change to other issues between countries. However, Meale cited the agreement between the United States and China to work harder together to reduce emissions this decade, reached last month at COP26 in Glasgow, as an indication of China’s willingness to s ‘to hire.

This is a very positive result and we plan to build on our bilateral engagement in the future and (…) get to a place where things are accelerating, where the numbers look better, “he said. -he declares.

While Washington and Beijing have many points of disagreement, this is an area where we cooperate and cooperate in a very productive way, Meale said.

Meale spoke to reporters at a briefing on Friday, but his comments were under embargo until Monday.

While no country is where we need to be “when it comes to reducing carbon emissions, China is playing a disproportionate role due to its heavy reliance on coal,” Meale said.

The 1.5 Celsius target that the world is working towards is in danger and if we were to get to where we need to go, we need to keep increasing our ambition, keep taking new steps and nowhere will this be more important than in what China is doing, “he said.

“There is therefore an extraordinary need for commitment, exchange of expertise, collaborative reflection to ask us how China can intensify its ambition and accelerate its timetable so that we can save the 1.5 target,” said Meale said.

China’s actions will hopefully give other countries confidence in the direction of the world on the issue of climate change, also spur them to raise their own ambition, ”he said.

In a speech this year at the United Nations, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said China will not build new coal-fired power plants abroad. But it looks like China will move forward with factories it has already signed contracts for, and it is still unclear whether Chinese banks will continue to fund such projects in the future, U.S. diplomats have said.

Xi’s commitment had no effect on domestic developments, and China continued to build coal-fired power plants in the country at a rapid pace. With the increasing use of solar and wind power, China has slightly reduced its dependence on coal as a proportion of power production from over 70% to around 57%.

China has also increased its coal production in recent months to ensure a constant supply for winter heating, which Meale called a difficult development in the near term. ”

It emphasizes one of the fundamental challenges of the hydrocarbon transition (for which) we need effective transition plans and actions, ”he said.

Decades of rapid economic growth have dramatically increased China’s energy needs. However, Meale said the United States has already shown that a country can continue to grow its economy while reducing emissions.

We will all need to look at tradeoffs and transitions and how to do them right. This is absolutely true for the United States. It raises difficult political questions and raises difficult scientific questions, ”he said.

Xi’s absence from the Glasgow talks sparked criticism from President Joe Biden and questions about China’s commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Xi has not left China for almost two years.