City ready for the inauguration of Kashi-Vishwanath Dham





Read more The main event will be the inauguration of the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham built at a cost of around Rs 339 crore. PM Modi will dedicate the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the heart of Varanasi to people after offering prayers in the ancient temple which attracts huge numbers of visitors from India and abroad. Even until late Sunday evening, construction workers were busy polishing stones, workers were busy decorating temple premises with flowers, especially marigold, and staff were rushing things to Lalita Ghat to get it ready. for the function. There is palpable excitement among the majority of the temple city residents and domestic tourists who flock to the holy Hindu shrine ahead of the high profile event, in view of which police security in Varanasi has been tightened. . . The excitement over the inauguration event, dubbed Divya Kashi, Bhavya Kashi ‘, was such that a procession of Shiv Barat was taken through the streets near Godowlia Chowk, while the owners of many hotels in the area illuminated their properties, one of them saying, “This is a historic moment for Kashi and we are fortunate to be a part of it.” At the temple site, the workers and employees of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust were also eagerly awaiting the day. Many were seen taking photos against the backdrop of the old temple or the four new gateways which were built according to traditional craftsmanship. Anil Keshri, a ready-to-wear seller, whose shop is in Godowlia Chowk, was bursting with excitement, observing the festooned streets and illuminated buildings. “Banares is a heart of culture, a cradle of civilization and ‘Kashi Vishwanath ki Nagari’. Look at the beautiful decoration, I am very happy and the new corridor will surely bring more tourism and greater glory for my city and for India, ”he said, pointing to a poster of shobha yatra hanging on the famous crossroads. Near Varanasi Airport in Babatpur, the walls of a nearby flyover were decorated with artist murals, depicting the Ganga ‘aarti’, Kashi Vishwanath temple, the Benares ghats and other heritages of the city, which has been Modi’s parliamentary constituency since 2014. Shrikant Mishra, the temple’s senior priest, said, “The arrival of the new hallway is a miraculous moment. Nothing happens in this city without the permission of Kashi Vishwanath baba. This is His city. Creation, destruction, recreation, all of His will. A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in the first phase of the project, the prime minister’s office said in a statement. These will provide a variety of facilities for pilgrims, including suvidha kendras, a tourism facilitation center, vedic kendra, mumukshu bhavan, bhogsala, city museum, viewing gallery and playground. catering, among others. The scale of the project was such that it now covers a large area of ​​about five lakh square feet, while the previous space was limited to about 3,000 square feet. Despite the Covid pandemic, work on the project was completed on schedule, the PMO said. Posters were hung on ornate lampposts in the streets near the iconic temple – one of the 12 Jyotirlingas – hailing Modi for “realizing the vision of this project.” The current temple structure was built by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar around 1780 and in the 19th century Maharaja Ranjit Singh had it crowned with a golden shikhar. Read all Recent news, recent news and Coronavirus news here.

