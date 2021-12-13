Covid news: Boris Johnson unveils his recovery plan; South African President tested positive when it happened | World news





Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, began to feel unwell after leaving a state memorial service for former Vice President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier in the day, but was in good spirits and being watched by medics , [the presidency] noted. […] During a recent visit to four West African states, the president and the entire South African delegation were tested for Covid-19 in all countries, the statement said. The President and the delegation returned to South Africa from the Republic of Senegal on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, after obtaining negative test results. The president also tested negative upon his return to Johannesburg December 8. The statement quoted Ramaphosa as saying his own infection served as a warning to all citizens about the importance of getting vaccinated and staying vigilant against exposure. Vaccination remains the best protection against serious illness and hospitalization, the statement said. People who have been in contact with the president today are advised to watch for symptoms or get tested, he added. Coronavirus cases in Africa nearly doubled in a week with the spread of Omicron, but hospitalizations in South Africa remain low, the UN added on Thursday. During a weekly online press briefing, the Africa branch of the World Health Organization said the continent had recorded 107,000 more cases in the week to last Sunday, up from 55,000 the previous week. . Omicron is reaching more countries in Africa, he said, adding that research was being intensified to see if the new variant was specifically behind the large increase. The largest increase in the number – 140% on average – has occurred in the south of the continent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2021/dec/12/boris-johnson-covid-coronavirus-live-news-christmas-uk-lockdown The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos