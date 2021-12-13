Jan 6 poll, new books lift the veil on Trump’s last days in office





Washington (AFP) Congressional probe into the Jan.6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by a crowd loyal to Donald Trump increasingly focuses on the former president and his top aides – and what they did before the riot.

Last week, an appeals court ruled that Trump could not block disclosure to investigators of his White House records relating to the attack, and his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, was facing trial for contempt of court for refusing to testify.

The committee has so far interviewed nearly 300 people.

He brings together a picture of the steps Trump took after losing the November 2020 election to Joe Biden, and the possibility he was attempting to instigate a coup in an unprecedented threat to American democracy.

Here’s a look at what happened in the crucial weeks leading up to January 6, 2021:

Trump really wants to overturn the election

Trump’s retreat from Biden’s electoral victory was not just a prolonged crisis of spite, but rather a serious effort to retain power, which the Republican mounted for weeks.

On January 6, 2021, outgoing President Donald Trump called on his supporters to come to the United States Capitol to “stop the theft” of the election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden MANDEL NGAN AFP / File

After failing to reverse the vote count in the states he needed to change the outcome, Trump focused intensely on preventing Congress from certifying Biden’s victory on January 6.

In mid-December, attorney John Eastman presented Trump with a specific plan for then-Vice President Mike Pence, who was to chair certification, to exploit legal loopholes to prevent Biden from moving into the Oval Office.

Meadows was one of many people close to Trump who various reports have disseminated this plan, along with bizarre conspiracy theories alleging the election was fraudulent.

Others on Trump’s side have also articulated legal justifications for Pence to reject Biden’s certification.

Pence, under increasing pressure, sought advice in late December from former Vice President Dan Quayle, who said he needed to certify Biden’s victory.

But according to new accounts and books from Trump’s last few months in office, Pence just wouldn’t say no to his boss.

“You don’t know what position I am in,” he said, according to “Peril,” the book reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

“There are other guys who say I have this power.”

Meanwhile, on January 5-6, Trump, Meadows, and other White House aides regularly liaised with a “war room” at a nearby hotel occupied by Eastman, Councilor Steve Bannon, and many others. , who were also in contact with Trump supporters on the streets. .

CIA, Pentagon fear Trump ‘coup’

In the weeks following Trump’s refusal to admit defeat, senior officials feared he might try to mobilize the military to retain power.

After Donald Trump refused to admit his electoral defeat, CIA Director Gina Haspel expressed fear of instigating a “right-wing coup” or starting a war with Iran, according to the book “Peril”, by reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa Drew Angerer. GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP / File

They were also concerned that Trump, out of frustration, would start a war.

After the election, when Trump sacked Defense Secretary Mark Esper, CIA Director Gina Haspel called Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, saying, “We’re on the line. way of a right-wing coup. This is all madness. , “according to” Peril “.

As January 6 approached, Milley warned staff of a “Reichstag moment” – referring to when the Nazis took power after the German parliament burned down in 1933.

On January 2, 10 former defense secretaries issued an extraordinary statement warning that it was dangerous to challenge election results or use the military to solve political problems.

War with Iran, China fears

Nine days after the November election, Trump called on advisers to launch airstrikes to wipe out Iran’s entire nuclear program. They persuaded him to withdraw, but they were upset.

Pentagon Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley felt the need to appease China, which worried about US stability after Donald Trump refused to admit electoral defeat Olivier DOULIERY POOL / AFP / File

“It’s a very dangerous situation. Are we going to go after his ego? Haspel asked Milley, according to “Peril.”

When the issue was raised again after a missile barrage was launched at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on December 21, officials struggled to contain Trump, according to “Betrayal,” a new book by the United States. ABC reporter Jonathan Karl.

But a much more serious situation was brewing: China feared that an unbalanced Trump might attack. And the Pentagon feared Beijing would launch a first strike.

Just before the election, Milley made the unusual decision to call his Chinese counterpart to offer him assurances.

“I want to assure you that the US government is stable,” Milley told General Li Zuocheng. “We are not going to attack or conduct kinetic operations against you.”

Beijing’s concerns resurfaced after the January 6 riot, and Milley recalled Li.

“Things may seem unstable … But that is the nature of democracy, General Li. We are 100 percent stable,” he said.

‘Understood?’

Prior to the Jan. 6 attack, the people who could have dissuaded Trump – top Republicans in Congress, Senator Mitch McConnell and Congressman Kevin McCarthy – are described in the books as frozen by their own political ambitions, and therefore few. willing to challenge Trump.

After the Jan.6 attack on the United States Congress, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, called for President Donald Trump not to easily launch a nuclear attack. MANDEL NGAN AFP / File

In the hours following the attack, Republican and Democratic politicians, including some from Trump’s own cabinet, felt he was unstable and should be removed from office by constitutional means.

But there was no clear path, especially since Pence refused to consider it and his support would have been needed.

In the end, Pence certified the election result and calm was restored – more or less.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Milley to ask how an “unbalanced president” could be prevented from ordering a nuclear strike.

“Nuclear triggers are secure,” Milley told him, according to “Peril.” “I can assure you that will not happen.”

Milley then called senior officers and told them that any orders from Trump had to be verified with him.

He looked at each of them and said, “Got it? “

