PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi today





On the eve of the inauguration of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a festive fervor gripped Varanasi on Sunday with the holy city from its road crossings to government buildings and ghats along the river Ganges bathed in colored lights.

The Rs 339 crore project, the foundations of which were laid by Modi on March 8, 2019, was completed in less than three years as planned, despite the Covid pandemic. The corridor project was conceptualized to create an easily accessible path for pilgrims, who had to meander through crowded streets to bathe in the Ganges and offer holy river water to the temple. Illuminated Complex of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Temple in Varanasi, (PTI) A government statement said that 23 buildings, a tourist facilitation center, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, a city museum, an observation gallery, a food court, among others, will be inaugurated as part of the project. Tomorrow, December 13, is a milestone day. During a special program in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi’s spiritual dynamism, the prime minister, who will be on a two-day tour of the temple city, tweeted on Sunday. View of a hallway of the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex where refurnishing works are underway (PTI) Varanasi is also the constituency of Lok Sabha of Modi. According to officials, the PM took an active interest in all stages of the project with regular briefings, reviews and follow-up. He constantly provided inputs and ideas to improve the project and make it more accessible to pilgrims, including people with disabilities, an official said. The project involved the purchase and acquisition of more than 300 properties around the temple, according to the statement, adding: Mutual negotiations have been conducted for these acquisitions. In this company, the rehabilitation of about 1400 traders, tenants and owners was done amicably … During the process of destruction of the old properties, more than 40 ancient temples were rediscovered. These temples have been restored and beautified, while ensuring that there is no change in the original structure. Decorated premises of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple complex before its inauguration after renovation and redesign, in Varanasi (PTI) The project now covers around 5 lakh square feet, while previous premises were limited to around 3,000 square feet, the statement said. The facades of buildings on the streets leading to the shrine were painted a uniform light pink, an official said. More than 3,000 psychics, people associated with different religious mutts, artists and other high-profile figures are expected to gather at the site on Monday to attend the inauguration. The program will last approximately 2-3 hours. Later in the evening, the Prime Minister will attend Ganga Aarti aboard a ro-ro ship with the chief ministers and deputy ministers from various BJP-led states accompanying him. On Tuesday, he will address a conclave of 12 CM BJP and nine deputy CMs where they will share best practices in governance in their respective states, an official said. There will be great celebrations. The dedication ceremony will be broadcast live to more than 51,000 locations across the state and other parts of the country, and the jalabhishek will be performed at Shiv temples in Varanasi. In addition, 8 prasad lakh packets will be distributed along with a temple history booklet to all households in Varanas, BJP spokesperson Ashok Pandey said.

