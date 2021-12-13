Turkeys Erdogan says social media is a threat to democracy – Greek City Times





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday described social media as one of the main threats to democracy.

Erdogans’ government plans to pursue legislation to criminalize the dissemination of false information and disinformation online, but critics say the proposed changes would tighten restrictions on free speech. Close. Erdogan plans to pursue legislation to restrict what is said on social media. RTE describes freedom of expression as a “threat to democracy”. @CatoInstitutTUR ranks a terrible 122 out of 162 countries in Human Freedom. It will get worse.pic.twitter.com/KLtOQRhifk -Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) December 11, 2021 Social media, which was described as a symbol of freedom when it first emerged, has become one of the main sources of threat to democracy today, Erdogan said in a video message at a conference. communication organized by the government in Istanbul. He added: We try to protect our people, especially vulnerable sections of our society, from lies and disinformation without violating the right of our citizens to receive accurate and impartial information. Turkey passed a law last year requiring social media platforms with more than one million users to have legal representation and store data in the country. Major social media companies, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, have since established offices in Turkey. The new legislation would make spreading disinformation and fake news of criminal offenses punishable by up to five years in prison, according to pro-government media. It would also establish a social media regulator. Most of Turkey’s big media companies are under government control, leaving social media as a major outlet for dissenting voices. The Freedom Houses Freedom on the Net report, released in September, called Turkey non-free, noting the removal of content critical of the government and the prosecution of people posting unwanted comments on social media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://greekcitytimes.com/2021/12/12/turkeys-erdogan-says-social-media-a-threat-to-democracy/

