‘Tom Brady Experience’ offer spotted during Donald Trump’s latest fundraiser





Mac Jones’ emergence as the top rookie in the 2021 draft class has helped distract New Engalnd Patriots fans from the fact that former quarterback Tom Brady is still lighting up the NFL at 44.

In Week 13, Brady ranks first in the league in passing yards (3,771) and touchdowns (34), as well as second in QBR (66.1). Just another year at the office for Brady, who has the Buccaneers within striking distance of the NFC seed and is possibly the leading contender for the MVP award.

At this point in his career, Brady doesn’t need any help building his brand. However, that hasn’t stopped the seven-time champion from signing ads for his TB12 clothing and dietary supplements.

The majority of these ads can be seen during TV commercials, but now we can add a Donald Trump fundraiser to the mix when it comes to where you can copy Brady merch … or whatever.

A poster of former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was spotted during a Donald Trump fundraiser.

It’s a poster ? More importantly, why does the photo of the signed Trump bottle appear to have been taken by the new NFL 8k camera and Brady’s ‘object’ appears to have been taken by someone who accidentally took a picture when taking his phone out of his pocket? ?

Upon further research, it appears fans were given an opportunity to bid to stay with Brady in support of the “This Too Shall Pass” campaign.

The package, which had expired, according to CharityBuzz, offered people a round-trip private jet flight to Naples, Fla. With Adam Weitsman, an overnight stay at the Ritz-Carlton in Naples, and four passes. and tickets to the Buccaneers-Giants game in November.

It also featured an “afternoon of fun” with Brady at Baker Field in New York City, where all four winners could catch a triple MVP touchdown pass and receive a signed photo of the reception.

So what does all of this have to do with Trump fundraising? Frankly, we have no idea. Has the package been offered again? If so, did Brady authorize its sale during the fundraiser? Is Weitsman, who flew with Trump to a recent Bitcoin event, reusing old posters in an attempt to fuck Brady?

Here is the auction: https://t.co/joEZrw7r9X

The auction is to benefit the This Too Shall Pass campaign via LBX Sports

Does LBX @WEARELBX know their charity is being promoted at a TFG event?

– moosemonster (@ moosemonster31) December 6, 2021

Is that why the image was so blurry?

It all seems like a big mystery, but we’re still puzzled as to how a seemingly outdated charity offering centered around the Patriots legend made its way into a Trump fundraiser.

