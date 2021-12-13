THE MEMBER SPEAKS | M’sia’s lack of participation in the Democracy Summit missed an opportunity

THE MEMBER SPEAKS | Malaysia was one of three Southeast Asian countries (Indonesia and the Philippines were the other two) to be invited to the recent Democracy Summit hosted by the office of US President Joe Biden.

Unfortunately, Malaysia made the decision not to participate. This is a short-sighted and non-strategic decision that indicates a greater lack of coherence and independent thinking in the direction of our foreign policy going forward.

Malaysia should have taken this opportunity to reiterate our strong commitment to the principles of democracy that have proven successful over the past three and a half years since the 2018 general elections.

Indeed, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob could have taken this opportunity to present a new phase of political maturity under his mandate with the historic signing of the memorandum of understanding between his government and Pakatan Harapan, which includes political and democratic reforms.

Reforms such as the promise to introduce an anti-hopping law, equal allowances for MPs, lowering the voting age to 18, increasing the effectiveness of Parliament as a a means of control and balance for the executive and a commitment to greater decentralization and autonomy for Sabah and Sarawak.

Instead, the Prime Minister was too busy celebrating his 100 days in government Keluarga Malaysia where many standard operating procedures (SOPs) were flouted by himself and his cabinet and long queues were spotted outside the KLCC including people who had lined up to try and pay for their police summons at a reduced price.

Even though he could not attend the event live, he could have recorded his official interventions, alongside more than 90 heads of government, including outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte who stressed his attachment to a handover. peaceful power to his successor at the end of his term. mandate in 2022.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo was invited to share his remarks with 11 other leaders, including newly elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Coincidentally, this summit took place at the same time as the 14th edition of the Bali Democracy Forum which was initiated by Indonesia in 2008 under the leadership of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah

Send the right signal

I’m sure Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah will dismiss this and say that Malaysia can convey its foreign policy messages through other means, including during US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkens’ first visit to South Asia. East (Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand) later this week.

But I’m sure Saifuddin is well aware that foreign policy is as much about sending signals about the direction of the country’s foreign policy in addition to the substantive content that might have been raised by the Prime Minister at the Democracy Summit. .

One area of ​​such signage concerns Malaysia’s hedging strategy vis-à-vis the major players in regional geopolitics in Southeast Asia. Will Malaysia’s lack of participation in this summit be interpreted by some that we would switch to one side in this delicate balancing act?

Or is this a sign of a government without leadership when it comes to the complicated area of ​​foreign policy that requires good coordination and strategic thinking on the part of policymakers in the Prime Minister’s Office and Wisma Putra?

Either way, the signs are very disturbing for those who are concerned about the direction of the country’s foreign policy under that leadership.

The NGO KIAN MING is a member of Parliament for Bangi and deputy director of political education of the DAP.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author / contributor and do not necessarily represent those of Malaysiakini.