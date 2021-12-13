How Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi transformed Varanasi







A policeman uses a microphone to urge worshipers to maintain distance inside the grounds of Kashi Vishwanath temple before the inauguration of the new Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi city, in northern India on December 12, 2021.

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ dream project in Varanasi – the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor – is poised to transform the entire area around Kashi Vishwanath temple and several other projects have caused drastic change in the ancient city. The temple, until now, has been housed in the back alleys of Varanasi and access to it was invariably a problem, especially on special occasions when the crowds increased. The temple lacked direct visibility from the Ganges river. The 20- to 25-foot-wide corridor, which will be officially opened on Monday, will connect Lalita Ghat on the Ganges to the Mandir Chowk at the temple premises. Devotees can bathe in the sacred river and offer prayers to Shiva in the temple from there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the launch of Ayushman Bharat health infrastructure mission to Varanasi in the UP on Monday, October 25, 2021.

The temple now has its own space with a giant courtyard. While the renovation of the Kashi Vishwanath temple remains at the top of the list of projects carried out in the Prime Minister’s constituency, the Rudraksh Convention Center which is designed as a Shivalinga with a capacity of 1200 people, with 108 Rudrakshas on its facade, is another large highlight. The form and philosophy of the building behind this convention center is inspired by the Kashi tradition of convivial spaces. With modern facilities such as partitioned meeting rooms, an art gallery, and multi-purpose pre-function areas, the place offers artists the opportunity to introduce themselves and interact with people as well. Increased connectivity The Prime Minister, as the Member of Parliament for Varanasi, also ensured increased connectivity in his constituency. Varanasi, UP, at night, Sunday December 05, 2021.

The multi-level car park of Godowlia, the Panchkosi Parikrama road (for pilgrims), the ro-ro ships for tourism development on the Ganga river and the three-lane bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway, Rs 1 billion for the construction of 47 rural link roads of 153 km, The overflight of Lahartara-Chaukaghat full of a food court and an open cafe, the road connecting Babatpur airport to the city gave a new identity to Varanasi. The bypass, with two railway bridges and an overflight, will allow traffic on the NH 56 (Lucknow-Varanasi), NH 233 (Azamgarh-Varanasi), NH 29 (Gorakhpur-Varanasi) and Ayodhya-Varanasi highways to bypass Varanasi, thereby reducing traffic jams in the city. The ring road will provide convenient access to Sarnath, an important site for the Buddhist pilgrimage. Varanasi, UP, at night, Sunday December 05, 2021.

The much-needed six-lane widening project of the Varanasi – Prayagraj section of the NH-19 has also been initiated, and this widening will significantly reduce congestion and traffic for vehicles traveling to Varanasi. In addition to this, Varanasi has seen the overhaul and upgrade of the sewage system with the installation of online effluent monitoring systems and SCADA automation in ghats and sewage pumping stations to ensure that actionable information is available at all times. Traffic control An Integrated Command and Control Center (ICC) for the traffic and police management system and medical emergencies has also been operationalized. In addition, 3,000 CCTV cameras have also been installed at critical points in 720 locations to provide smart policing and make Varanasi a much safer place for pilgrims and residents. Eventful preparations are underway on Sunday December 12, 2021 for the inauguration of the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple Corridor in Varanasi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday December 13. The 50-foot-wide corridor spans 5,000 hectares of land.

Varanasi has been provided with smart signage with a quick response code (QR). These signs inform visitors and tourists of the cultural significance of the city’s heritage sites and iconic 84 ghats, known for their antiquity and architectural beauty. Sculpture panels have also been installed at Assi ghat and Khidkiya ghat, providing information on various events such as Ganga Arti at Dashashwamedh ghat, the annual Naag Nathaiyya event at Tulsi ghat. The smart signage at Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat, where the last rites of the people are performed, is intended to inform people about the traditional rituals of these ghats. Medical center Varanasi is emerging as one of the largest medical centers in Purvanchal. The two cancer hospitals – Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Hospital and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital – provide comprehensive treatment to patients in Uttar Pradesh and the neighboring states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar. Deen Dayal Hastkala Sankul – a trade facilitation center for weavers, artisans and craftspeople in Varanasi in 2014 and 2017, provides a marketing platform for weavers and artisans. Manduadih Station in Varanasi has been redeveloped into a world class station. Equipped with the latest amenities like an air-conditioned waiting room, stainless steel lounges, LED lights, the station also has a cafeteria, a food court, a reservation and reservation office, meeting rooms. waiting and more.

