Max Miller, a former Jewish Trump aide, was heading for a House seat in Ohio. Then his neighborhood disappeared. Before





Max Miller arrives at a rally with Donald Trump in Wellington, Ohio on June 26, 2021 (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

(JTA) Max Miller, a 32-year-old former Trump aide who is running for a congressional seat in Ohio, is finally getting the media coverage buzz candidates seek in district races under the radar. It’s not exactly the type of press he would like.

Miller, the descendant of two well-known Jewish families from Cleveland, is running for a House seat in the state’s newly defined 13th District. But he has mainly been in the news in recent months for two reasons: allegations he physically abused his former partner Stephanie Grisham, another Trump aide; and the fact that he was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Miller’s unusual trajectory and the fact that he was forced to change districts from a solidly red district previously held by Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a retired moderate who came under intense pressure after he voted to impeach Donald Trump to a purple, make him a Jewish candidate to watch as part of the closely watched preparation for the crucial mid-session of 2022.

Here’s what you need to know about the unrelated candidate Stephen Miller, another former Jewish Trump aide.

Hes Cleveland Jewish Royalty

Miller, 32, is the son of Cleveland’s two most prominent Jewish families: the Ratners and the Millers.

His grandfather, Sam Miller, started out as a street vendor and helped build a real estate empire, Forest City Enterprises. Miller has become a major political player in Ohio, cultivating both Democrats and Republicans. He was also a leader in interfaith dialogue, Jewish and pro-Israel causes.

The first three photos from an illustrated Cleveland Plain Dealer retrospective published after Miller’s 2019 death at age 97 show Miller posing with three Israeli prime ministers: Menachem Begin, Golda Meir, and Ariel Sharon.

Sam Miller’s first wife, Ruth Ratner, was the daughter of Leonard Ratner, who was also one of the founders of Forest City Enterprises in 1920.

Max Miller’s parents, Abraham and Barb Miller, donate to many Jewish causes; Barb Miller has been heavily involved for years with The Ratner School, a Jewish school that emphasizes diversity and which Max attended. She likes to use the term tikkun olam to describe her philosophy of giving. The term, which means to fix the world, is most often associated with liberal Jewish causes.

Abraham Miller runs a clothing company and has donated money to candidates from both parties, including Josh Mandel, the former Republican state treasurer currently running for the Senate.

Abraham’s brother, and Max’s uncle, is Aaron David Miller, a former Middle East peace negotiator who writes on Israel and other policies for the Washington Post and The New York Times. In the think tank world, where he is prominent, he has been highly critical of the Trump administration’s foreign policy.

Chance in the Trump campaign

Miller’s Politico Profile, released in July, is the candidate’s only in-depth study and has become the central text for Cleveland Jews seeking to understand him. The Jewish Clevelanders who asked not to be named for this article cited passages from it by heart.

Miller apparently fell into politics by accident. In the summer of 2015, when Miller was 26, Senator Marco Rubio, then considered a favorite for the Republican presidential nomination, needed a driver for a tour of the Midwest. His deputy campaign finance director Eli Miller reportedly said: I have a cousin.

Max Miller, a Marine Corps reservist, was young, fit and ready to move huge furniture. He had a knack for arranging places, so everything was in place when the candidate arrived. After Rubio retired from racing in the spring of 2016, Miller’s skills earned him a spot on the Trump team.

His loyalty and beauty Trump liked to say that Miller was in the central cast, the highest compliment from reality TV stars got him a similar job in Trump’s White House and then again in the 2020 campaign. joined Trump for his infamous June 2020 walk to a church across from the White House, after troops used violence to eliminate Black Lives Matter protesters. He’s pretty proud of it for posting photos of the day on his campaign’s Twitter feed back in June.

The media used lies to define President Trump and the 2020 election.

I WAS THERE. WE KNEW THESE STORIES WERE FALSE, JOURNALISTS WERE SAID THEY WERE FALSE, BUT VECTORS WERE CONVINCED DIFFERENTLY.

It’s not journalism, its propaganda and that put Biden in the White House. https://t.co/WaenQw8vpO Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) June 9, 2021

Miller has clearly become a Trump favorite, one of the president’s last acts was to appoint him and two other aides from the US Holocaust Memorial Council.

Light on politics

Miller is not yet expansive on politics. His website’s issues page is just over 300 words long, meeting right-wing GOP criteria such as opposing critical race theory. But Trump endorsed Miller, who adheres to many of the policies championed by the former president, including a border wall.

But Miller comes to his Jewish identity: he demands that Congress stand up against enemies of the Americas, like the Chinese Communist Party and Hezbollah, and urges support for our allies, like Israel, the page says. As an American Jew himself, Max will fight anti-Semites like Ilhan Omar in Congress and demand that their enablers like Nancy Pelosi hold them accountable.

He is referring to Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota who supports boycotts of Israel, and the Speaker of the House.

Father and son disagree over immigration

In 2016, before Trump was elected president, Miller’s father told New American Economy, a think tank that promotes immigration reform, that he was in favor of the immigration policies that Trump took. makes a point of insulting.

If we don’t continue to invite immigrants, there won’t be a workforce for American businesses, said Abraham Miller.

The article noted that Millers’ workforce is largely Chinese in origin.

The way people talk about an immigrant, it sounds so harsh, added Abraham Miller. But we were all immigrants at the same time. I hope that when our grandparents and great-grandparents came here, they also had employers who cared about them.

Max Miller, who features a childhood photo with his parents on his campaign page, says he will fight to stop illegal immigration, restart construction of the southern border wall and firmly oppose the amnesty.

This phrase stands out, given his father’s workforce: Growing up in Ohio, Max saw first-hand the havoc wreaked on the Americas’ middle class by politicians who abandoned her in the profit from exploitative and cheap foreign labor.

His chances of winning have taken a hit

Until last month, Miller had run to replace Gonzalez in a solidly Republican district without any serious main challenger. But this district, the 16th home of almost no local Jews, has gradually disappeared.

Now Miller has been forced to compete in the much more competitive 13th District, currently replaced by prominent Democratic lawmaker Tim Ryan, who is now running for the Senate.

Since then, more moderate Republican Shay Hawkins, former aide to Sen. Tim Scott, RS.C., has entered the race.

A lover accused him of abuse

The Politico profile revealed that Miller’s romantic partner, then White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, accused him of hitting her during their eventful breakup last year. He also revealed a history of allegations of violence against Miller since his high school days.

Miller categorically denied the allegations, which at the time were somewhat tempered by Grisham’s refusal to comment.

That changed in October when Grisham confirmed the allegations in a book she published about her years in the White House. Miller immediately sued her for libel and sought a court injunction to prevent her from speaking out about the allegations. The injunction has failed and Grisham speaks.

The post Max Miller, a former Jewish Trump aide, was heading for a House seat in Ohio. Then his neighborhood disappeared. first appeared on the Jewish Telegraph Agency.

