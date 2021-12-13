To save the banks, we must protect the depositors: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at the depositors’ conference: Guaranteed deposit insurance payment limited in time up to Rs 5 lakh



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the decision to increase deposit insurance coverage from 1 lakh to 5 lakh will fully insure savings of 76 lakh crore. Such comprehensive insurance coverage does not even exist in developed countries, Modi said, adding that it would cover almost 98% of all bank accounts.

Speaking to depositors first: guaranteed deposit insurance payment over time up to Rs 5 lakh, Mr. Modi recalled his time as Chief Minister, I clearly remember when I was CM and a bank was in trouble, people used to grab our necks only the pain was natural and at that time I had repeatedly asked the government. India to increase the amount of deposit insurance from 1 lakh to 5 lakh in order to satisfy the maximum number of households.

Beyond that, the Prime Minister also referred to the decision to introduce a 90-day deadline for depositors to get their money back. I am happy that within 90 days of the notification of the law, thousands of depositors have already been reimbursed, he said, adding that banks play an important role in the prosperity of the country, however, to ensure the prosperity of the bank, depositors’ money must be safeguarded.

To save the banks we have to protect the depositors and in doing so we have saved the banks as well as the depositors, he said.

At the event, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das pointed out that the first group of banks where 90 days had passed on November 29, all complaints had been dealt with, the process for receiving and resolving complaints now being automated by the DICGC.

Elaborating on the subject of banking infrastructure in the country, Mr. Modi pointed out that today almost every village has a banking establishment within a radius of 5 kilometers with banking contact points of 8.5 lakh . He noted that this was a significant change from a time when banking was for the rich and the rich.

The country’s banking system has now democratized in the truest sense, he said.

According to the Prime Minister, the progress of banking infrastructure has benefited the women of the country as much as possible. Citing the latest data from the NFHS, Modi pointed out that 80% of women have their own bank accounts.

The number of accounts for women in urban India matches that of rural India, he said.

Speaking to the banking sector, the Prime Minister said: All banks should set a goal of doing 1.5 to 2 times more than they have done in the past 75 years. And let’s see the result of that for the country.

The RBI governor also spoke about the new governance guidelines for commercial banks, adding that a committee has been formed to bring about reforms in the urban cooperative sector.

To build resilience, we are now doing a root cause analysis, examining banks’ business models to see if they are viable, without of course interfering with the business flexibility banks need to be successful, Mr. Das.

However, the governor also urged depositors to exercise judgment. It is very important to keep in mind that higher returns are usually associated with higher risks. Just because a bank offers higher interest, depositors need to be very careful when investing their money in pursuit of such high returns, he said.

At the event, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also noted that the health of public sector banks has improved so much that they can raise funds in the market. An indication, according to her, that depositors’ money is safe in the bank.

The government’s approach has been sensitive to the needs of the middle class, Ms. Sitharaman said, citing the Special Window for Affordable and Middle-Income Housing (SWAMIH) program as an example.