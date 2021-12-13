Politics
To save the banks, we must protect the depositors: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at the depositors’ conference: Guaranteed deposit insurance payment limited in time up to Rs 5 lakh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the decision to increase deposit insurance coverage from 1 lakh to 5 lakh will fully insure savings of 76 lakh crore. Such comprehensive insurance coverage does not even exist in developed countries, Modi said, adding that it would cover almost 98% of all bank accounts.
Speaking to depositors first: guaranteed deposit insurance payment over time up to Rs 5 lakh, Mr. Modi recalled his time as Chief Minister, I clearly remember when I was CM and a bank was in trouble, people used to grab our necks only the pain was natural and at that time I had repeatedly asked the government. India to increase the amount of deposit insurance from 1 lakh to 5 lakh in order to satisfy the maximum number of households.
Beyond that, the Prime Minister also referred to the decision to introduce a 90-day deadline for depositors to get their money back. I am happy that within 90 days of the notification of the law, thousands of depositors have already been reimbursed, he said, adding that banks play an important role in the prosperity of the country, however, to ensure the prosperity of the bank, depositors’ money must be safeguarded.
To save the banks we have to protect the depositors and in doing so we have saved the banks as well as the depositors, he said.
At the event, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das pointed out that the first group of banks where 90 days had passed on November 29, all complaints had been dealt with, the process for receiving and resolving complaints now being automated by the DICGC.
Elaborating on the subject of banking infrastructure in the country, Mr. Modi pointed out that today almost every village has a banking establishment within a radius of 5 kilometers with banking contact points of 8.5 lakh . He noted that this was a significant change from a time when banking was for the rich and the rich.
The country’s banking system has now democratized in the truest sense, he said.
According to the Prime Minister, the progress of banking infrastructure has benefited the women of the country as much as possible. Citing the latest data from the NFHS, Modi pointed out that 80% of women have their own bank accounts.
The number of accounts for women in urban India matches that of rural India, he said.
Speaking to the banking sector, the Prime Minister said: All banks should set a goal of doing 1.5 to 2 times more than they have done in the past 75 years. And let’s see the result of that for the country.
The RBI governor also spoke about the new governance guidelines for commercial banks, adding that a committee has been formed to bring about reforms in the urban cooperative sector.
To build resilience, we are now doing a root cause analysis, examining banks’ business models to see if they are viable, without of course interfering with the business flexibility banks need to be successful, Mr. Das.
However, the governor also urged depositors to exercise judgment. It is very important to keep in mind that higher returns are usually associated with higher risks. Just because a bank offers higher interest, depositors need to be very careful when investing their money in pursuit of such high returns, he said.
At the event, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also noted that the health of public sector banks has improved so much that they can raise funds in the market. An indication, according to her, that depositors’ money is safe in the bank.
The government’s approach has been sensitive to the needs of the middle class, Ms. Sitharaman said, citing the Special Window for Affordable and Middle-Income Housing (SWAMIH) program as an example.
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/to-save-banks-we-have-to-protect-depositors-pm-modi/article37938000.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]