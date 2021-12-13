‘Weekend Update’ Mocks Jussie Smollett and Donald Trump, Mocks Vice President Kamala Harris





“Saturday Night Live” addressed the trial and subsequent verdict of the Jussie Smollett trial during its “Weekend Update” segment this week.

Co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che reunited again after taking time off last week to discuss the day’s headlines, which meant the high-profile Chicago affair was just impossible to ignore. The former “Empire” actor was convicted of five of six counts for which he lied to police and organized a hate crime hoax against himself in January 2019.

“On Thursday, a Chicago jury said Jussie Smollett was really bad at acting,” Jost joked at the top of the segment, referring to the fact that Smollett has been accused of lying to police six times about the hoax.

“This is the worst staged hate crime since my all-Christian production of Fiddler on the Roof,” Jost added.

SNL ‘COLD OPEN SHOWS FAUCI DISSIPATING CORONAVIRUS MYTHS – WITH HELP FROM CUOMOS, TED CRUZ

Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost, Michael Che commented on the verdict in the Jussie Smollett case. (Will Heath / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

In 2019, he claimed two men attacked him because of his skin color and sexual orientation.

He was convicted of telling a police officer he was the victim of a hate crime, telling a police officer he was a victim of bodily harm, telling a detective he was was the victim of a hate crime, telling a detective that he had been beaten and telling a detective that he was the victim of the drums. He was not convicted of the sixth count of telling a second detective he was a victim of aggravated assault and battery.

From there, the segment “Weekend Update” moved to politics where the two comedians did not hesitate to make fun of former President Donald Trump at the announcement that he would be summoned to appear in New York.

“In legal news where someone is sure not to be convicted, Donald Trump will be subpoenaed by New York Attorney General Letitia James,” Jost said. “James wants to take Trump under oath on January 7.”

Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che spoke again about politics during this week’s “Weekend Update” segment. (Will Heath / NBC)

He added, “Come on, give the guy a break, it’s the day after his big birthday.”

PETE DAVIDSON & MILEY CYRUS REVEAL THEY GOT MATCHING TATTOOS AFTER SNL APPEARANCE

Jost was referring to the first anniversary of the now infamous riot that took place on the United States Capitol as the Senate met to certify the election results in favor of President Joe Biden.

The duo did appear to take a few hits, however, when it came to skewering Vice President Kamala Harris.

“According to a new report, a former member of the vice president’s staff says she often fails to read briefing materials and is not prepared for meetings,” Che joked. “It’s really amazing to finally see someone in the White House who is like me.”

Jost kept things political with a side against the Americas while reporting on the recent deployment of troops by Russia to the Ukrainian border.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Michael Che appeared to be lenient with Vice President Kamala Harris in this week’s “weekend update”. (Will Heath / NBC)

“Russia has deployed 90,000 troops on its border with Ukraine, which suggests to many that Vladimir Putin is planning to invade the country,” he said. “I don’t blame Ukraine, but why? Is Russia running out of counterfeit tracksuits and cologne?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He concluded, “At the same time, it’s hard for America to criticize countries that take land from their neighbors. I mean, it’s not exactly a secret where we got New Mexico.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/weekend-update-jussie-smollett-donald-trump-easy-vice-president-kamala-harris The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos