Who will succeed Joko Widodo as Indonesian president? – The diplomat

Advertising

In 2024, Indonesians will go to the polls to choose Joko Widodos’ successor as president. Although the elections are two and a half years away, the political heat between political parties is already building and will likely continue to intensify over the next year.

A recent survey conducted by Arus Survei Indonesia have shown that only seven of the country’s 16 largest parties were likely to exceed the 4 percent threshold needed to secure seats in parliament. The Indonesian Democratic Wrestling Party (PDIP) was the most popular party with respondents, with 19.6% commitment, followed by the Greater Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra) with 14.9%, the Party of functional groups (Golkar) with 10.4%. , the National Awakening Party (PKB) with 9.7%, the Democratic Party with 7.9%, the National Democratic Party (Nasdem) with 6.7% and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) with 5 , 2%.

This indicates little significant change from the 2019 presidential election, when the PDIP, Gerindra, and Golkar dominated voter support. Nonetheless, the presidential race is quite different from the parliamentary election, and the profile of the candidates often plays a major role in the decision of voters. Therefore, even if a party wins a majority in parliament, it does not guarantee that its presidential candidate will gain similar support, as in 2004, when Golkar won the parliamentary elections, but failed to get his presidential candidate elected. presidential candidate.

Theoretically, the outgoing PDIP is in the race to win the next legislative elections as well as to push its presidential candidate in 2024, given that he enjoys the advantages of the mandate and will be able to build on the achievements of the Jokowis administration. . In 2014, Megawati Sukarnoputri, as the leader of the PDIP, decided to be a kingmaker for Jokowi instead of running or pushing his daughter Puan Maharani as the party’s presidential candidate, a decision justified by the resounding victory of Jokowi.

Short diplomat Weekly bulletin NOT Stay up to date with the story of the week and develop stories to watch from across Asia-Pacific. Receive the newsletter

Puan Maharani’s low level of popularity influenced the party’s decision to nominate Jokowi in 2014, and she is unlikely to be a viable candidate in 2024. Despite her tenure as coordinating minister for human development and cultural affairs ( 2014-2019) and her current position as President of the People’s Representative Council, her eligibility is currently barely languishing 1.4 percent. Therefore, the PDIP must choose other alternatives if it is to win the elections.

Do you like this article ? Click here to register for full access. Only $ 5 per month.

This put Ganjar Pranowo, the governor of Central Java, in a good position to win the PDIP nomination. The latest survey by Polmatrix Indonesia shows that Ganjar is the second most popular presidential candidate after Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who ran against Jokowi in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections. This suggests that there is a big opportunity for Prabowo to join the presidential race in 2024. As leader and founder of the Gerindra party, Prabowo will face few significant obstacles to participate again in the next elections.

Meanwhile, Golkar, as the party with the third highest eligibility, is faced with the fact that its leader Airlangga Hartanto is the right choice. 1.1 percent voters, according to the recent Polmatrix Indonesia poll. The third strongest presidential candidate after Ganjar and Prabowo is Anies Baswedan, the current governor of Jakarta. In the previous election for governor of Jakarta, Anies won strong support from right-wing Islamist groups. Therefore, there is great potential for the Islamist vote to shift to support Anies in a possible presidential race.

Even though Anies has strong eligibility, he needs the support of the Gerindra party if he is to win. If Prabowo decides to join the 2024 presidential race, then Anies needs the support of several other parties. Hypothetically, based on the results of a recent poll, if Islamic parties, including the PKB and PKS, support him, he will get 14.9% of the votes cast. This might offer Anies a chance, but at the same time it could cost her the support of moderate Islamic groups and voters. Therefore, he must build a coalition with the more moderate Democratic and Nasdem parties. The main question is whether each of these parties would support Anies as a presidential candidate.

Advertising

Based on the political dynamics described above, it is quite difficult to predict who will succeed Jokowi. Ganjar’s fate depends on Megawatis’ next move. If she decides to be the kingmaker for Ganjar, then there is a great possibility that Ganjar will win. But then she would have to sacrifice her daughter’s chance to run for president. The alternative is for the PDIP to decide to form a coalition with Gerindra, supporting Prabowo as president and Puan Maharani as vice-presidential running mate, which would give the latter the opportunity to rise to high office. But again, it depends on the PDIP’s willingness to sacrifice its own interests as the party with the highest eligibility ratings and the most seats in parliament. It would be a difficult decision for the PDIP to make.

Meanwhile, Prabowo needs the support of Jokowi’s moderate nationalist support base if he is to win the next election. Without this support, the political polarization between moderates and right-wing Islamists will continue. It will certainly ruin Jokowi’s efforts to unite them.

The identity of Jokowi’s next successor will therefore depend on the next steps of the PDIP and its impact on the other major presidential candidate parties.