Chinese Xi and Russian Putin dominate G7





“ANTI-CHINA CLUB? “ China’s re-emergence as the world’s leading power is considered one of the most important geopolitical events of recent times, with the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 that ended the Cold War. China in 1979 had a smaller economy than Italy, but after opening up to foreign investment and introducing market reforms, it has become the world’s second-largest economy and is a world leader in a range of new technologies. Founded in 1975 as a forum for the richest nations in the West to discuss crises such as the OPEC oil embargo, the G7 berated China and Russia after a summit meeting in Cornwall in June . China, which has never been a member of the G7, retorted in June after the meeting that the “small” groups no longer governed the world. “It’s great that there is such a focus on the Indo-Pacific here,” a second State Department official said. The senior State Department official said foreign ministers discussed the situation in Hong Kong, the Xinjiang region and the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait. The need to support Lithuania was also discussed. China downgraded diplomatic relations with the Baltic state and suspended consular services after Taiwan’s representative office opened in Lithuania on November 18. “We were clear at this meeting over the weekend that we are concerned about China’s coercive economic policies,” British Foreign Minister Liz Truss told reporters. The G7 wants to act together on Beijing but without appearing as an anti-China club. Western officials point out that the combined G7 still has a powerful impact: it has approximately US $ 40 trillion in economic weight and includes three of the world’s five official nuclear powers. There have been serious discussions of coordinated G7 action to counter China against disinformation and to support countries trapped in what critics see as China’s global network of debt traps, said officials. responsible. Canada joined Australia, Britain and the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Wednesday, December 8. China has said these countries will pay the price for their snub. At the G7, Japan and Germany were still undecided and Italy was skeptical of the boycott. Blinken is traveling to Southeast Asia on Monday to try to forge a united front against China in the Indo-Pacific.

