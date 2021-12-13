Boris Johnson to address the nation tonight as UK Covid alert level is raised

Prime Minister to take stock of Covid at 8 p.m. from Downing Street where he is expected to discuss recall program

Boris Johnson will deliver a televised address to the nation on Covid tonight as the UK threat level has been raised.

The Prime Minister will provide an update on Covid at 8 p.m. from Downing Street, which is expected to focus on accelerating the deployment of the booster to tackle the new Omicron variant.

The UK’s Covid alert level has dropped from level 3 to level 4 “in light of the rapid increase in Omicron cases,” the four UK chief medical officers said.

The joint statement said, “Transmission of COVID-19 is already high in the community, mostly still driven by Delta, but the emergence of Omicron adds additional and rapidly growing risk to the public and healthcare services.

“Early evidence shows that Omicron spreads much faster than Delta and that vaccine protection against symptomatic diseases of Omicron is reduced.

“The severity data will become clearer over the next few weeks, but Omicron hospitalizations are already happening and these are expected to increase rapidly.”

Mr Johnson is set to discuss a significant expansion of the recall program as fears grow over the spread of Omicron.

He shouldn’t be announcing changes to Covid restrictions – or canceling Christmas – at this point.

A spokesperson for No 10 said: “The Prime Minister will deliver a speech to the nation from Downing Street tonight, providing an update on the reminder program. It will air at 8 p.m.”















The PM will not answer questions after making the statement.

The UK’s top doctors have decided to raise the Covid alert level as 1,239 other confirmed cases of Omicron were recorded in the UK on Sunday.

The total number of cases of the new strain has climbed 65% since Saturday, from 1,893 to 3,137.

Earlier, Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), warned that a third wave of infections was “inevitable” and further restrictions may be needed.

She said people will have to cut back on social contact and urged everyone to take lateral flow tests before going out to meet someone.

Dr Hopkins told the BBC: “It is inevitable that we will see a great wave of infections.

“What we’re not clear on yet, and that’s why we’re basically making sure people come out and get vaccinated, is how much that will affect hospitals.”















Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the UK was now locked in a race between the jab program and the new infectious variant.

New modeling suggests that, in one scenario, nearly double the number of Covid patients could be admitted to hospital compared to last year due to the impact of Omicron.

Experts from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine have calculated figures which indicate that a big wave of infections could occur in the coming months if tougher measures are not put in place.

UKHSA analysis found that AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines provide “much lower” levels of protection against symptomatic infection with Omicron compared to Delta.

But the UKHSA said a booster dose gives about 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic infection with Omicron, as it urged people to have their boosters.