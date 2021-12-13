Politics
Boris Johnson to address the nation tonight as UK Covid alert level is raised
Prime Minister to take stock of Covid at 8 p.m. from Downing Street where he is expected to discuss recall program
Image: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street)
Boris Johnson will deliver a televised address to the nation on Covid tonight as the UK threat level has been raised.
The Prime Minister will provide an update on Covid at 8 p.m. from Downing Street, which is expected to focus on accelerating the deployment of the booster to tackle the new Omicron variant.
The UK’s Covid alert level has dropped from level 3 to level 4 “in light of the rapid increase in Omicron cases,” the four UK chief medical officers said.
The joint statement said, “Transmission of COVID-19 is already high in the community, mostly still driven by Delta, but the emergence of Omicron adds additional and rapidly growing risk to the public and healthcare services.
“Early evidence shows that Omicron spreads much faster than Delta and that vaccine protection against symptomatic diseases of Omicron is reduced.
“The severity data will become clearer over the next few weeks, but Omicron hospitalizations are already happening and these are expected to increase rapidly.”
Mr Johnson is set to discuss a significant expansion of the recall program as fears grow over the spread of Omicron.
He shouldn’t be announcing changes to Covid restrictions – or canceling Christmas – at this point.
A spokesperson for No 10 said: “The Prime Minister will deliver a speech to the nation from Downing Street tonight, providing an update on the reminder program. It will air at 8 p.m.”
(
Picture:
Getty Images)
The PM will not answer questions after making the statement.
The UK’s top doctors have decided to raise the Covid alert level as 1,239 other confirmed cases of Omicron were recorded in the UK on Sunday.
The total number of cases of the new strain has climbed 65% since Saturday, from 1,893 to 3,137.
Earlier, Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), warned that a third wave of infections was “inevitable” and further restrictions may be needed.
She said people will have to cut back on social contact and urged everyone to take lateral flow tests before going out to meet someone.
Dr Hopkins told the BBC: “It is inevitable that we will see a great wave of infections.
“What we’re not clear on yet, and that’s why we’re basically making sure people come out and get vaccinated, is how much that will affect hospitals.”
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the UK was now locked in a race between the jab program and the new infectious variant.
New modeling suggests that, in one scenario, nearly double the number of Covid patients could be admitted to hospital compared to last year due to the impact of Omicron.
Experts from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine have calculated figures which indicate that a big wave of infections could occur in the coming months if tougher measures are not put in place.
UKHSA analysis found that AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines provide “much lower” levels of protection against symptomatic infection with Omicron compared to Delta.
But the UKHSA said a booster dose gives about 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic infection with Omicron, as it urged people to have their boosters.
Read more
Read more
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/breaking-boris-johnson-address-nation-25679093
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]