Behind Donald Trump, the rage against Benjamin Netanyahu the Forward





A new book in Hebrew published on Sunday by Israeli journalist Barak Ravid gives a behind-the-scenes look at what is now revealed to be a difficult relationship between the United States and Israel under the Trump administration, but which has led to normalization deals between Israel and the Arabs. world.

F ** k him, former President Donald Trump said of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In an interview featured in the book, titled Trumps Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East, Trump expressed disappointment at the disloyalty Netanyahu displayed when he followed protocol and praised Joe Biden for his victory in November.

On November 7, 2020, hours after the media announced the election for Biden, Netanyahu tweeted his congratulations to Biden. Five hours later, Netanyahu released a video statement that was viewed by Trump as the ultimate betrayal. Rabies was first reported by journalist Michael Wolff.

In an interview with Ravid at Mar-a-Lago in April, Trump said the video was a step too far. He was like most early on, he said, after initially suggesting that Netanyahu was the first foreign leader to recognize Bidens’ victory. And not only did he praise it, he did it on tape.

Image by Getty Images

Despite his appeal to Biden after the election, Netanyahu trod on eggshells to avoid a public break with Trump. Even after Trump left, Netanyahu avoided appearing overly friendly with Biden. Netanyahu reacted diplomatically when the profane comments were first reported on Friday. I highly appreciate President Trump’s great contribution to Israel and its security, he said in a statement to the media. I also appreciate the importance of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States and therefore it was important for me to congratulate the new president.

The book also features recorded conversations with Trump’s inner circle and the people who played key roles in implementing his policies.

How it got so personal

In an interview with The Forward on Sunday, Ravid said that Trump and Netanyahu cultivated an image of this bromance, without daylight between them, which was essential to their national political position. It was strategic for both of them to project this closeness and friendship for their base, he said.

Courtesy Image

After the second election in 2019, when Netanyahu again failed to muster a majority to form a government, Trump told reporters, “Our relationship is with Israel.

It was the start of a change in attitude on Trump’s part, Ravid said. Trump, he suggested, considered that the relocation of the embassy to Jerusalem, the recognition of the Golan Heights and his Middle East policies were a boon to Netanyahu who did not produce the results he wished to see.

In the two-hour interview with Ravid, Trump said he expected Netanyahu to do as little as possible to help him with his own reelection bid. I think when Trump talks about loyalty, I don’t think he’s just talking about congratulations to Biden, Ravid explained. It was a broader expectation that Netanyahu would give him the same political support at the national level that he gave him in Israel.

Ravid said he was surprised Trump used the profane term, which came out after 30 minutes of talking about the Israeli leader. It wasn’t like it came out of nowhere, he said.

To annex or not to annex?

The fury over the November appeal was just the straw that broke the camel’s back, writes Ravid in the book. Trump had previously shared his grievances over Netanyahu’s refusal to accept the idea of ​​a final deal with the Palestinians and expressed frustration at having had to postpone the deployment of his Middle East peace plan due to the Netanyahu’s failure to form a government after several rounds. elections. When the plan was unveiled at the White House on January 28, 2020, Netanyahu caused an uproar by suggesting that the US initiative was a green light for annexation of the occupied West Bank.

Image of the official White House photo …

President Donald Trump with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House to unveil the administration’s Middle East peace plan on January 28, 2020

What was that? Trump yelled at his aides when Netanyahu left the White House that day. A former administration official said Netanyahu treated Trump like a flowerpot at the ceremony for his political benefit. A communication problem between key Trump aides and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman led Netanyahu to believe the administration was backing down from its initial endorsement. Jared Kushner, who Ravid said was surprised to learn on the eve of the inauguration that his father-in-law had assigned him to work on peace in the Middle East, told Netanyahu: is not the plan.

There is no way you would do that, Kushner recounted what he said to the Israeli leader.

Avi Berkowitz, who was sent for peace in the Middle East, told Ravid that relations between the Trump administration and Israel have deteriorated considerably since then. When former Israeli Ambassador to Washington Ron Dermer asked to speak directly to Trump, Berkowitz told him: The president doesn’t like you now.

A month later, Dermer met Kushner in the White House but was kicked out for saying Netanyahu now doubted he could trust the Trump administration. Don’t be fooled into thinking that everything that has happened in the past three years was for you. We did it because we were serious about peace, Kushner shouted at Dermer, writes Ravid. To say such a thing about us is disgusting. To go out.

The question arose again after the March 2020 election which resulted in a rotation agreement between Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz. The administration used the disagreements between the two partners over annexation as a reason to push the box down the road. In internal White House talks, Trump reportedly sided with Kushner against Friedman, who called for the move to take place before the July 1 deadline set by the Israeli government. They were very firm in stopping this, Ravid noted.

Netanyahu was furious that his partners had succeeded in convincing the administration that annexation was not an Israeli consensus. The last four days of June have been the closest point in relations between Netanyahu and the Trump administration, writes Ravid. Netanyahu threatened to go it alone without US approval. It will be the biggest mistake you’ve ever made, Kushner told him. Trump will speak out against you.

Berkowitz, who traveled to Israel to break the news, found an angry and cranky Netanyahu, who berated him and accused him of leaking to the media. When Netanyahu repeated his threat, Berkowitz told him that such a move would come at a political and diplomatic price. Trump will almost certainly tweet against you, he said, adding that the administration would also refrain from assisting Israel at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Will the president criticize such a pro-Israel move so close to elections? Netanyahu wondered. Berkowitz replied in the affirmative. The president doesn’t really like you these days, he said. You will take your best friend and turn him into an enemy.

The right thing at the right time

Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, then came to the rescue, writes Ravid.

On June 30, Berkowitz had another meeting with Netanyahu in which he pitched the idea of ​​normalizing relations with the Emirates as an alternative. Netanyahu, who was inclined to move forward with annexation, agreed to give it some thought.

Image of the official White House photo …

UAE Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba, who had already been in talks with the White House on the matter since March 2019, simultaneously offered to make it a reality. After a month of indirect talks and wording negotiations, the administration has brought the two sides to agree on the suspension of the annexation for at least three years in favor of formal relations between the UAE and Israel, writes Ravid.

At one point, Dermer attempted to change the deal, saying Netanyahu was insisting that at least three Arab countries agree to normalize their relations. Tell Ron that a country is all he gets, and if he doesn’t want it, let him go fuck himself, Kushner told Berkowitz, according to Ravid.

The UAE has its own interest in moving forward with normalization with Israel to avoid a crisis in the region and preserve a two-state solution, Ravid said. But they brought the ladder that allowed the White House and Netanyahu to come down from the tree.

The day before the announcement, Netanyahu attempted to withdraw from the deal, writes Ravid. But the Americans assured that the train had left the station.

Don’t take it lightly

The book also highlights the American assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian force chief Quds and one of the most influential figures in the Middle East, who was killed on January 3, 2020 in an airstrike in Baghdad International Airport.

Image of the official White House photo …

President Donal Trump speaks by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates about their agreement to establish full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on August 13, 2020.

In his interview with Ravid, Trump revealed that he was actually disappointed with Israel’s handling of the incident. Israel did not do the right thing, Trump said without elaborating. Former US officials confirmed to Ravid that Trump expected a more active role from Israel and were disappointed that Netanyahu seemed reluctant to carry out the attack. Trump was angry with Netanyahu and said the Israelis were ready to fight Iran until the last US soldier stood up, a US official said.

An attempt by Netanyahu to work things out with Trump on this has failed, writes Ravid. Trump was convinced that Netanyahu had used him to get rid of the Iranian commander without paying the price.

Trump also rejected the idea that secret documents related to Iran’s nuclear and missile program that were seized by the Mossad caused the United States to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. He laughed at them like old and irrelevant drawings. I would withdraw from the nuclear deal even if Bibi had not existed, Trump told Ravid. I did it. He didn’t convince me the same way he failed to convince Obama on the other side.

Where credit is due

The Abraham Accords were a huge achievement for Trump and they wouldn’t have happened if someone else in the White House, Republican or Democrat, Ravid told The Forward. The fact that Trump is willing, on the one hand, to prevent Netanyahu from annexing the West Bank and, on the other hand, to give tangible elements to those Arab countries in order to move forward with normalization, it is is something I’m not sure other presidents could have done.

Ravid suggested that Netanyahu would likely seek to contact Trump directly to end the case.

The two exiled leaders could find themselves working together in a few years if their return plans go along with it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://forward.com/news/479427/barak-ravid-trump-netanyahu-book-israel-united-states-interview/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

