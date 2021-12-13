PM Modi inaugurates the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor today | Everything you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on Monday, a long-standing dream of the Prime Minister to create an easily accessible route from Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the Ganges.

The project spans a huge 5 lakh square foot with over 40 restored and embellished ancient temples. No less than 23 new buildings were constructed to provide various facilities to the faithful.

The first stone of the project was laid by PM Modi on March 8, 2019.

Tomorrow, December 13, is a milestone day. During a special program in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi’s spiritual dynamism. I urge you all to join tomorrow’s program. https://t.co/DvTrEKfSzk pic.twitter.com/p2zGMZNv2U Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 12 December 2021

PM Modi is expected to reach Varanasi airport on Monday morning, then travel to Sampurnanand Sanskrit University campus by helicopter. He will then go to Kal Bhairav ​​Mandir and then take a river route to reach the ghat adjoining the corridor.

“Prime Minister Modi will reach Kashi Vishwanath Dham on the ghat side and then inaugurate the corridor. He will walk around the premises of the new corridor and see the buildings erected,” Varanasi director general told ANI. The program will last approximately 2-3 hours.

More than 3,000 clairvoyants, artists and other renowned personalities gathered on site to attend the inauguration on Monday, December 13.

A team of about 100 people including 55 cameramen, senior officials and other staff are currently camping in the holy city, “to present tomorrow, ‘Divya Kashi, Bhavya Kashi’ to the masses.

(Photo from India today)

KASHI CORRIDOR TO SPREAD THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION MESSAGE

To spread the message of environmental protection, the newly constructed Kashi Corridor will be adorned with Rudraksh, Bael, Parijat, Amla and Ashok trees. Special arrangements have been made to plant trees throughout the temple and mandir chowk premises.

12 CMS, 9 CMS DEPUTY OF BJP-LED STATES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE TWO-DAY VARANASI CONCLAVE

Chief ministers from 12 BJP-led states will participate in a two-day conclave in Varanasi from Monday, in which nine party chief vice-ministers will also participate to deliberate on a wide range of topics related to good governance.

The Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be present.

THREE PASSENGER FACILITATION CENTERS FOR EASY, SIMPLE AND SR DARSHAN

Different buildings for various religious functions and facilities were constructed. Three passenger facilitation centers have been set up in Vishwanath Dham. In addition, facilities such as lockers, counters, shops selling puja items for worshipers will be available.

KASHI VISHWANATH DHAM PRASAD WILL BE DISTRIBUTED AMONG 8 LAKH FAMILIES

On this occasion, the Varanasi district administration will distribute laddoos to 8 lakh households in the city. About 28 to 30 lakh laddoos will be distributed, the preparation of which has already started. Each pack would have two to four laddoos depending on their size. A booklet would also be distributed with the sweets containing information on the spiritual significance of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, which was one of the 12 “Jyotirlingas” (Shiva temples) in the country.

(Photo from India today)

AKHILESH YADAV CLAIM THE KASHI VISHWANATH CORRIDOR PROJECT APPROVED BY ITS GOVERNMENT

Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Kashi Vishwanath’s corridor project was approved during his tenure and that there was documentary evidence. He alleged that the BJP government had put in place a series of programs to announce the start of the corridor only to distract people from the failure to double farmers’ incomes.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, responding to Akhilesh’s claims, said the Kashi Corridor could not have been built under other governments.

Would Congress have built the Kashi Vishwanath Dhaam? Would “Bua” (referring to BSP chief Mayawati) have built it? What if “Babua” (referring to Akhilesh Yadav) sang songs of Lord Shiv? Yogi said at a feast meeting in Etah. If Bua and Babua were in power, the dream of the Ram temple and the Kashi Vishwanath corridor would have remained incomplete, ”he told PTI.

(with contributions from Ashok Singhal and Shilpi Sen)