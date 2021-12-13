SBS language | The mission of giving makes communities grow





In the wee hours of Sunday morning, within the small confines of a garage in a rented house on the northern outskirts of Albury, NSW, a baking production line formed.

Three large burners rest on the ground.

Men squatting beside them drop handfuls of chopped vegetables bound by a dough made from chickpea flour into sizzling jars of oil, while a row of women slap and roll balls of naan dough for frying on a barbecue.

It’s the members of the Albury-Wodonga Sikh Sangat, or congregation, who cook Langar – a free meal for worshipers and anyone else who stops by.

This sangat started with a handful of families 15 years ago.

One of its original members, Supreet Arora, who migrated from India in 2007, now says it’s packed.

Until 2011-12 the government was opening visas for students to come to this region to get permanent residency so they have to live here for three years so many people came and the community just exploded! I would say, just fucked up.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

SBS is committed to keeping diverse communities in Australia informed of the latest developments in COVID-19. News and information is available in 63 languages ​​at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus

Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday through Friday at 9 p.m. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sbs.com.au/language/english/audio/mission-for-giving-grows-communities_1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos