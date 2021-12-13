Trump teases 2024 race at Orlando event with O’Reilly





At an event in Orlando on Sunday, former President Trump Donald Trump’s Border Protection Unit used terrorist database to search for journalists: House panel report dismisses former executive privilege claims Trump aide Navarro Trump struggles to erase the GOP field in the North Carolina Senate race PLUS has hinted that he could run for office again in 2024, an idea he has publicly teased for years. months now.

“I said loud and clear,” said the former president, according to The Orlando Sentinel. “We won the first time, and the second time we won even more. And it looks like we’ll have to think it over really hard once. third time.

Although thousands of people gathered in the crowd, turnout was lower than expected for the event, which is part of a historic four-city tour alongside former Fox News host Bill OReilly.

Trump officials had previously predicted the events would sell out, but by Sunday morning tickets that were once priced at at least $ 100 had fallen to $ 40, the newspaper added.

OReilly told the crowd it wasn’t a rally … We were going to talk about some really serious stuff, according to the Sentinel.

During the event, Trump took credit for the COVID-19 vaccines, calling them one of the biggest bets in world history as this vaccine or all three vaccines have been around the world and saved millions and millions of lives.

But he also said there were no warrants, or anything, according to the Sentinel.

Trump also asked President BidenJoe BidenJos Andrs to visit Kentucky following Sunday’s devastating tornadoes. Biden Administration Sounds Alarm Over Russia, China Biden Says He Will Visit Storm Affected Area: “We’re Going Through This Together” PLUS As A Ship Controlled By Former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein Obama From cold war to hard freeze Iran warns Israeli and US-Israeli military for allegedly forcing Biden’s chief of staff out of White House for UNICEF MORE, in addition to downplaying crowds who stormed the Capitol on January 6.

The former president was also booed when he said “I don’t want to hurt a family” in response to a question about a possible investigation into Biden’s son Hunter, the Sentinel reported.

Trump’s remarks on a possible campaign come as his former Vice President, Mike Pence, Michael (Mike) Richard Pence, To keep inflation under control, Biden is expected to cut tariffs. MORE recent history, is also fueling speculation about his own presidential candidacy in 2024.

Pence, who made several campaign-style stops in New Hampshire last week, did not rule out a possible 2024 when speaking with a CNN reporter.

“I can honestly tell you that in 2023 my family and I will do what we have always done. We will reflect, pray and determine where we could best serve, and we will go where we are called,” says Pence.

O’Reilly at Sunday’s event suggested Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis University of Florida to open investigation into alleged destruction of COVID-19 research data University of Florida researchers were forced to destroy COVID-19 data, urged not to criticize DeSantis: report More voters would choose Trump over Biden if election is held today: MORE poll as potential Trump running mate, Sentinel reported.

I think people are going to be very happy with what I’m doing, “Trump replied.” He’s definitely someone I really like.

