Prime Minister Khan pledges ‘strong action’ against illegal fishing in Gwadar waters





Says that the “very legitimate demands” of the fishermen of Gwadar must be met

ISLAMABAD: Noting the continuing protests in the town of Gwadar in Balochistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday ordered “strong measures” against illegal fishing off the coast of Gwadar.

Gwadar port is the hub of a key multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route

Tens of thousands of fishermen and residents have taken to the streets to demand a ban on illegal fishing, the removal of security checkpoints in the port city and measures against drug trafficking and wine merchants.

“I have taken note of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. [I] will take strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers and will also address the CM [Chief Minister] Balochistan, ”Imran Khan said in a Twitter ad.

The fishermen accuse Chinese fishing companies of being involved in illegal fishing, which they say has deprived them of their only source of income.

Protesters closed highways connecting Gwadar to Karachi, forcing the government to deploy an additional 5,500 riot police to Gwadar, where security personnel have been common since the CPEC’s announcement in 2015.

Earlier, thousands of women gathered in the coastal city for the largest rally ever in a series of week-long protests demanding basic civic facilities.

Protesters said that at the launch of the CPEC, the Pakistani and Chinese governments promised them that Gwadar – then a small town centered around the strategically located fishing port – would soon be transformed into a sparkling modern metropolis, similar to Dubai or Shenzhen.

But despite the passage of six years, the reality is very different. About 100,000 people do not have access to safe drinking water in the port town of Gwadar, let alone in other parts of the district.

With its 600 kilometers of coastline (373 miles), Gwadar is a key deepwater port currently operated by China, which seeks direct access to the Indian Ocean via Gwadar in accordance with its $ 64 billion CPEC.

It is hoped that the economic corridor will provide China with cheaper access to Africa and the Middle East, and also earn Pakistan billions of dollars to provide transit facilities for the world’s second-largest economy.

Many, however, complain that residents have benefited little from the project.

The government of Balochistan, of which Gwadar is a district, said the protesters’ four main demands, including the closure of wine shops and the removal of “extra” security checkpoints, have been met.

Islamabad, for its part, recently announced several solar power and drinking water projects for Gwadar, an otherwise less developed district that borders neighboring Afghanistan and Iran.

THE FISHERMAN LEADS THE PROTESTS

Maulana Hidaytullah Baloch, leader of the Jamat-i-Islami (JI) party, has led the massive protests for 28 days.

The son of a fisherman hit the spotlight a few months ago when his post on social media platforms “I’m coming tonight. Are you too? ” has gone viral, prompting thousands of residents to participate in a protest rally, seen as the starting point of the ongoing movement.

His party never had political influence in Gwadar, but his popular stance placed him at the center of politics in the region.

In an interview with Gwadar Pro last week, Baloch called China Gwadar’s friend, saying the protesters were “not at all against China, development work or CPEC.”

Rather, it aims to seek the right to live the life that every Pakistani deserves, he added.

Contrary to centuries of local traditions, thousands of women attended a rally in support of the Baluchis in Gwadar last week.

The large province, which is also considered to cover parts of neighboring Iran and Afghanistan, is strategically important because of its rich reserves of copper, zinc, and natural gas.

The province has long witnessed low-intensity militancy led by terrorist groups funded by India.

