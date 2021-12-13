The citizen who threw Erdoan’s photo to the ground arrested





Click to read the article in Turkish In the Ereli district of Turkey’s Zonguldak province on the Black Sea, a citizen named A .. was arrested for the first time for throwing the photo of the chairman and chairman of the Justice and Justice Party to the ground. Development (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdoan. A .. was subsequently arrested. Like reported By local news site Ereli Demokrat Media, the incident happened on Friday, December 10. The citizen came to the deputy governor’s office and threw the photo of Erdoan hanging at the entrance to the building to the ground. Police teams arrived at the scene of the incident, took the citizen into custody and took him to the security department. With the related proceedings completed and returned to the courthouse yesterday afternoon (December 12), A .. was then taken to court with a request for arrest. A. was arrested by the court for “contempt of the president” and sent to Beycuma prison in the same province. REMARK: According to a report published by the Association of Lawyers for Justice regarding the state of freedom of expression in Turkey during the presidency of the ruling AKP President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, 420,424 investigations were opened and 180,822 Criminal cases were cleared on eight different charges relating to freedom of expression. from 2014 to 2020; 211,523 people were tried. The report showed that the number of investigations initiated during Erdoan’s first term (2015-2017) reached 66,009 (a 35-fold increase) while the number of court cases reached 12,173 (a 35-fold increase). 30). Trial for “insulting the president” in Turkey Since 2014, when Erdoan was elected president, investigations have been opened against more than 160,000 people for “contempt of the president”. More than 35,000 turned into court cases. In these trials, more than 28,000 people and over 1,000 children appeared before the judge. The number of cases during Erdoan’s first four-year term has increased 19.5 times and 2,052% from the tenure of former President Abdullah Gl. In the trials, 12 thousand 881 people were convicted, 3 thousand 625 people, including 10 children, were sentenced to prison terms. In 2020 alone, 45,000 investigations were opened against people accused of “insulting the president” and lawsuits were filed against 9,000,773 people as a result of these investigations. From August 2014, when Erdoan was elected president, until October 1, 2021, at least 66 journalists were sentenced to prison terms, suspended prison terms and / or fines for “insulting the president “. According to the BA media monitoring report covering the period July-August-September, 17 journalists and cartoonists faced up to 84 years in prison in total for “contempt of the president” in the 3rd quarter of 2021. Insult to President (TCK 299) A person convicted of “insulting the President” under article 299 of the Turkish Penal Code (TCK) is sentenced to 1 year to 4 years in prison. If the offense is committed publicly, the penalty is increased by one sixth. Prosecution of this charge is subject to the authorization of the Ministry of Justice. However, this is considered a formality and it is not known, according to reports, if there is a person for whom no authorization has been granted by the ministry to be prosecuted on this charge. (RT / SD)

