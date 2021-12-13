China prioritizes economic stability ahead of Olympics





The memo in particular features the ruling party’s return to its long-term core tenet of economic growth since the late 1970s, said Ting Lu, Nomuras chief economist for China. The memo confirms that Beijing has undoubtedly reoriented its policy towards stable growth, as it faces increasing downward pressure on growth. Senior officials were cited in state media over the weekend, pointing to the 20th Communist Party Congress in November next year and the Beijing Olympics as the main reasons for seeking stability. This highlights the pressure Mr. Xi is exerting to present a picture of economic strength at a time when he wants to overtake the post-pandemic recovery of the United States. Former Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wei Jianguo said he was convinced that the Chinese economy could grow by around 6% in 2022. Raymond Yeung, ANZ chief economist for greater China, said he expected authorities to set a target for GDP growth of around 5% in 2022. Economists predicted that growth China is expected to slow to that level next year, down from around 8% this year. after a weak year 2020 affected by the pandemic. He said the government’s focus on weakening demand from China, along with supply shocks and growing negativity about the country’s economic outlook next year, meant more political support. important government would be needed. The government will also step up budget spending, but in a more targeted manner in the short term, Yeung said. New quotas for special local government bonds could also fund the additional infrastructure spending reported in the press release. Officials confirmed the first conciliatory signals from the country’s central bank, which lowered the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) of banks last week, freeing 1.2 trillion yuan into the economy to support growth. The move follows a similar drop in July and marks a departure from central banks in advanced economies tightening monetary policy in the face of persistent inflation above target. In our view, significant policy easing, including interest rate cuts and strong fiscal stimulus, is unlikely in the near term. A strong fiscal stimulus, usually aimed at infrastructure projects, will likely increase leverage in the real estate sector and further fuel upstream material inflation and thwart the goal of decarbonization, wrote Kevin Xie, senior economist at the Commonwealth Bank for Asia, in a note to clients last week. A significant increase in infrastructure spending would be positive for Australia’s demand for iron ore. The Chinese leadership’s focus on growth could delay carbon emission reduction targets set earlier this year. However, economists said Beijing will still be more cautious in its economic management than in the past, despite mixed signals on its long-term intentions. Power shortages, a real estate debt crisis, and supply chain problems hampered China’s economic recovery in the third quarter, when output growth slowed to 4.9% from the year before, but was on the verge of stagnating quarter over quarter. Consumer spending has also been weak in a year of supply disruptions and city-wide shutdowns designed to stop the spread of COVID-19. China is one of the few countries in the world to stick to a zero-case strategy after successfully containing small outbreaks of the delta variant, but this has put additional strain on its economy.

