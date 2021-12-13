Politics
Boris Johnson: UK faces ‘tidal wave’ of omicron cases
LONDON Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday warned Britain was facing a ‘tidal wave’ of infections from the omicron variant coronavirus, and announced a huge increase in booster vaccinations to bolster defenses against it .
In a televised statement, Johnson said anyone aged 18 and over will be offered a third shot of the vaccine by the end of the month in response to the omicron “emergency”. The previous target was the end of January.
He said cases of the highly transmissible variant were doubling every two or three days in Britain and “there’s an omicron tidal wave ahead”.
“And I’m afraid it’s now clear that two doses of the vaccine just isn’t enough to give the level of protection we all need,” Johnson said. “But the good news is that our scientists are convinced that with a third dose, a booster dose, we can all increase our level of protection.”
He announced a “national mission” to provide booster vaccines, with pop-up vaccination centers and additional support seven days a week from teams of military planners and thousands of volunteer vaccinators.
Johnson’s December 31 target applies to England. The rest of the UK, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also expected to step up their vaccination campaigns.
The UK Health Security Agency says existing vaccines appear to be less effective at preventing symptomatic infections in people exposed to omicron, although preliminary data shows efficacy appears to increase between 70% and 75% after a third dose of vaccine.
More than 80% of people aged 12 and over in Britain have received two doses of the vaccine and 40% of adults have received three doses. Giving others a booster over the next three weeks will be a huge challenge, requiring almost a million doses delivered per day. Johnson acknowledged that many routine medical procedures would have to be postponed to achieve the goal.
Johnson’s announcement came hours after the government raised the country’s official coronavirus threat level, warning that the rapid spread of the omicron variant had pushed the UK into at-risk territory.
Chief Medical Officers of Health for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said the first of the new, highly transmissible strain “adds further and rapidly growing risk to the public and health services “at a time when COVID-19 is already prevalent. They recommended raising the alert level from 3 to 4 on a 5 point scale. The top level, 5, indicates that authorities believe the healthcare system is about to be overwhelmed.
Doctors said early evidence shows omicron spreads much faster than the currently dominant delta variant, and vaccines offer less protection against it. UK officials say omicron is likely to replace delta as the dominant strain in the UK within days.
“The severity data will become clearer over the next few weeks, but hospitalizations from omicron are already happening and are expected to increase rapidly,” they said.
Concerns over the new variant led Johnson’s Tory government to reintroduce restrictions that were lifted almost six months ago. Masks should be worn in most indoor environments, COVID-19 certificates should be presented to enter nightclubs, and people are encouraged to work from home if possible.
However, many scientists say this is unlikely to be enough and are calling for tougher measures, which the government has so far resisted.
Scientists in South Africa, where the omicron was first identified, say they see signs it could cause less severe disease than the delta, but warn it is too early to tell. be sure.
___
Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic
